It looks like, despite competition from North Carolina and one or two other states, Florida will maintain its preeminence for at least another voting cycle as America’s least skilled state in counting votes.
Gone are the days of butterfly ballots and their dimpled and pregnant chads, and the iconic photo of a canvassing board member peering through a large magnifying glass in his Diogenese-like search for an honest vote.
Florida can boast that 65 of its 67 counties can now do a pretty decent job of counting ballots. That leaves only a couple of million voters whose ballots might be miscounted.
All of this vote-counting drama has brought back memories of the excitement I first experienced 65 years ago — when I was 12 years old, and in a few years that followed — as a bit player in the election night drama of vote counting in Polk County.
No, I was not trusted with the task of counting ballots or even totaling the returns, but in those simple days before the Internet, and with TV in its infancy, I helped get the word out on election night.
The votes were tallied in chalk on a large signboard, perhaps twice the size of a billboard erected just east of the courthouse (now the Polk County History Center). It was lined off in a grid that allowed room for the posting of the count for each candidate in every precinct.
I don’t recall where the votes were tallied, but the results were posted on that sign board by men who needed ladders to reach its upper level.
Nye Jordan, who managed Bartow’s telephone exchange, ran telephone lines to a spot close to the big tally board, which The Polk County Democrat manned to tell callers how the election was going.
Answering the two phone lines (the newspaper’s phone numbers were 213 and 279) was the young son of the editor of The Democrat, whose words you are now reading. It is quite possible that this task was the genesis of my life-long addiction as a political junkie.
The election night phone lines were busiest during Polk’s wet-dry elections. Polk voters repeatedly rejected both bars and liquor stores. It took several elections for voters to change their minds.
My most memorable caller during the wet-dry elections was from a woman who, when I told her that the dry voters were winning, as they did for many elections, replied: “Well that’s good, Sonny. I’ll just keep a-prayin’ and a-readin’ my Bible.”
Mr. Nye (as everyone respectfully called him because he was about three years older than baseball), the man who faithfully furnished our election night phone lines, served several terms on the Bartow city commission during this era.
One city election night when I answered the phone, I recognized his voice as he called to see how his race was coming.
It became my task to tell him he had lost.
Although his term didn’t expire for several weeks, he never attended another commission meeting. He couldn’t handle his defeat.
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. When friends ask him for counsel on seeking election to public office, one of his first pieces of advice is this: In every race, there is only one winner and at least one loser; if you can’t handle defeat, don’t run.)
