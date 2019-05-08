LAKE WALES – The developer who has been trying to restore the historic Walesbilt Hotel for almost a decade was threatened with arrest April 30 after he attempted to gain entry into a different historic Lake Wales building.
Winter Haven resident Ray Brown said he and a business partner are considering purchasing the Seminole Hotel, a building several blocks north of the Walesbilt, in downtown Lake Wales. The Seminole Hotel was condemned in February 2018 as being unsafe and a location of regular criminal activity.
Building code allows developers to inspect a property prior to purchase. Brown said he interprets that code as meaning, with permission from the owner, that he has unlimited access to the property.
But city staff disagree, saying because the building structurally is not safe, a city employee must be on site whenever someone enters the old building. City staff say that, as such, it is not realistic that a city employee be made available on an unlimited basis.
Over the past several years, Ray Brown and city staff have been at odds over progress on renovating the Walesbilt for a variety of reasons. Brown believes conflict from this is spreading to his efforts involving the Seminole Motel.
“I’d be done with the Walesbilt already if they had let me do it my way,” Brown said.
Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields denied that accusation, saying the two projects are unrelated, and that city staff have been working with Brown as much as possible. But Lake Wales Planning and Development Director Kathy Bangley said she sees some similarities between Brown’s handling of the two projects.
“It’s similar to his work on the Walesbilt,” Bangley said. “(Brown) likes to say the city is holding him up. Currently the building department does not have an application for any permitting or any documents to review for the rehabilitation of that building. I don’t have anything to hold up so I am not sure how we are hindering him.”
In 2010, the Lake Wales City Commission voted to sell the Walesbilt to Brown for $10 if he painted the building, gave $80,000 to the city and increased the market value of the building to $1.5 million within 16 months.
After 16 months, Brown then told the commission that he had invested $1.6 million in the building, but city staff said there was little evidence of such an investment. The commission voted to sell the building to Brown for $10, anyway, and there has been ongoing conflict between Brown and the city ever since.
In 2015, a state investigator concluded that Brown was doing work inside the hotel without a contractor’s license. Last year, Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson scheduled a public meeting that was advertised on the city website. At that meeting Gibson suggested it was time for the city to take ownership of the Walesbilt by initiating code enforcement fines and liens.
In reference to the Seminole, Brown compared Lake Wales cit staff with that of a totalitarian regime. City staff and the Lake Wales Police Department disagree. Both sides say Brown got city staff involved with the Seminole Hotel for the first time on April 15.
Lake Wales Police Lt. David Black said several days later Brown called LWPD to request an officer check to see whether any homeless people were living in the building that he said he owned. Black said that because Brown has yet to purchase the building, he effectively had lied to the officer by identifying himself as the owner.
Brown then used a crowbar to remove a city-installed piece of wood covering the door locks. He broke the lock in the presence of the officer, Black said. Bangley said when a code enforcement officer arrived that day, the officer saw that Brown had also allegedly removed placards warning people that the Seminole was condemned as unsafe. That officer warned Brown not to remove the barrier again or he would be arrested.
Because building code allows inspection of a building before purchase, and because Brown had written permission from the owner to check the building out, this was not an illegal entry. However, the incident does help exemplify the growing conflict between Brown and city staff.
Subsequent to this, city staff authorized two people from Brown’s investment team to inspect the property on the afternoon of April 30. Brown said he arrived on site that day at 10:15 a.m., and again attempted to remove a piece of wood blocking the door locks. Prior to getting the wood barrier completely removed, Lake Wales Code Enforcement Officer Brian Nadeau stopped him and called the police.
Four LWPD officers responded, one of which warned Brown that if he was caught trespassing at the Seminole again he would be arrested. Black said in retrospect LWPD officers would have been justified to arrest Brown April 30 had it come to that.
Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson did not want to comment for this story. Mayor Eugene Fultz was out of town on business, but said that he trusted city staff to respond to media inquiries.
Brown said it would not take much work to get the Seminole Hotel up to code, suggesting a six-month timeframe — but Brown has also made similar statements about the Walesbilt.
“We would love to facilitate renovation of the (Seminole Hotel),” Bangley said. “Mr. Brown likes to believe that this is difficult because of him but I work in a regulatory environment and I must stay in between the lines. I would hope that Mr. Brown would respect our process while we respect him during this process.”
Bangley said code enforcement problems at the Seminole date back to 2016. With fines at $250 per day, Brown and his investment team, if they end up purchasing the hotel, would have to communicate with the Lake Wales Code Enforcement Board to attempt to reduce liens in excess of $100,000.
Brown said his team inspected the Seminole and it appears structurally safe and a good candidate for restoration.
