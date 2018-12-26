Has anyone in the country – any level, any conference – played a more difficult schedule than the Warner University men's basketball team? So far this season, the Royals have played the No. 2, No. 4, No. 9, No. 11 and No. 19 ranked teams in the NAIA.
The Royals lost them all — including one game by one point and another by five to local rival Southeastern — so the team’s record of 9-6 is actually pretty impressive.
They'll get a chance to get revenge on the Fire at home come Jan. 17 — a must-see for local fans.
Hats on
One of the popular trends when high school seniors announce their college choices is to don the hat of the school they're going to attend.
So, a tip of the cap to Auburndale's Joquet Jiles, who is off to play at Samford and Lake Wales offensive lineman Luke Hiers, who is off to Appalachian State. Winter Haven's Jack Twyford is off to Yale, while Haines City lineman Cameron Vaughn is off to Central Michigan where former Florida coach Jim McElwain is now the top dog.
