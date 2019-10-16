Warner University -- Theodore Hammonds

Theodore "Boobie" Hammonds

 Photo provided

A Warner University football player died Oct. 8 after collapsing during a non-contact practice in Lake Wales.

According to a Facebook post by the university, Polk County Emergency Services rushed to help Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds, 23, from Miami, who was a senior wide receiver.

He was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center, where he passed away. The cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Hammond was chosen to be a member of the NAIA all-star team and had dreams of playing for the NFL. He was known for always having a smile on his face and could light up a room.

The university is assembling a team to provide support for students. Faculty, teammates and students joined together in prayer and held a special service last week at the campus chapel.

According to a release from the Warner University athletics website, the Hammonds family has started a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/qh6ba6-my-brother-funeral) in efforts for financial assistance during this difficult time.

———

Got a news tip or story idea? Contact us at polknews@d-r.media.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments