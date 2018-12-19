POLK COUNTY – Local commercial property owners may benefit from a new program administered by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Experts say there is not enough water in the Upper Floridan Aquifer to meet future water demands. One of the most affordable means to combat this problem is conservation. Rebates are already available for homeowners interested in conservation and now they are available commercially as well.
The Water Incentives Supporting Efficiency Program (or WISE) is a 50 percent cost sharing program that can award applicants up to $20K for water conservation.
Eligible applicants include hospitals, schools, homeowner associations, golf courses, hotels, manufacturers, food processing facilities and other commercial users.
Eligible projects include toilet, showerhead and plumbing fixture replacements, Florida-friendly landscaping conversions, irrigation modifications, weather stations for irrigation control and high-efficiency equipment.
To learn more, visit www.watermatters.org/WISE.
If you are a Winter Haven homeowner and want to conserve more water, contact Winter Haven Water Conservation Specialist Keeli Carlton at kcarlton@mywinterhaven.com . The county and most county municipalities have conservation specialists, also.
