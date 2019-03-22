WINTER HAVEN – Last year more than 1,100 Polk County residents received free healthcare services provided by WeCare of Central Florida. Staff say they can serve more residents this year and they want you to know how they can help.
WeCare is a non-profit organization in Winter Haven whose staff specialize in helping county residents with limited or no health insurance connect to doctors willing to volunteer their labor.
Specialty care services include cardiology, dermatology, diagnostics, general surgery, gynecology, neurology, optometry, oral surgery, pain management, podiatry, urology and other specialized medical services.
Doctors donate their time and the county indigent health care tax is used to pay for things like glasses, lab work and medical services not covered by your health insurance.
To qualify for most services through WeCare, residents must be within 200 percent of the federal poverty line. The limit for a single person, for example, is $24,980 and the income limit for most services to a family of three would be $42,660. Some services are provided at different levels.
If a resident falls within the income guidelines and has insurance that does not provide a medical service that is needed, WeCare eligibility specialists can help the resident get a copy of a denial of service document.
Due to their capacity to serve more residents, recently the Polk County Health Care Oversight Committee recommended that the Polk County Commission authorize additional county funding. WeCare of Central Florida Chief Executive Officer Heather Stephenson said she used some of that money to hire five new eligibility specialists who can help residents determine if the agency can help meet their needs.
According to a recent Community Health Report for Polk County, 19 percent of county residents claim to have no health insurance. That is around 130,000 residents.
“We want to be able to help more,” WeCare Community Engagement Specialist Catherine Kelly said. “The only way we can do that is with more donations and grants and making sure that the entire county knows that we are here to help.”
Project Think Pink is a mission to provide free mammograms and diagnostic breast care services to the uninsured and underinsured.
Project New Sight is to provide free access to eye health and vision care.
Have a pair of old glasses? Donate them in one of the five glasses recycling boxes at Eye Specialists of Mid Florida or at Advanced Eye Care on First Street in Winter Haven. Students in the optometry assistance program at Travis Tech then make new lenses and the refurbished glasses are donated to Polk County Schools students in need.
“Every pair stays right here in Polk County,” Stephenson said.
If a resident meets the income guidelines, the resident can get an eye exam and two free pair of glasses by calling and setting an appointment at WeCare.
There are no waiting lists for most services, staff said.
Staff was able to start relationships with 25 new doctors last year. Volunteering can generate a waiver of the Biennial License renewal fee and can fulfill 25 percent of continuing education hours. Doctors are also covered by sovereign immunity, meaning the state helps with liability protection.
Services are not duplicated at WeCare. Staff say the free medical clinics and hospitals providing services to the unde insured refer clients to WeCare for help.
In addition to grant money and funding from the indigent health care tax, WeCare staff also rely on donations to keep operations flowing. Earlier in February, residents of the Del Webb community near Haines City raised more than $31,000 for Project Think Pink. Residents of Lily Lake in Frostproof also regularly host fundraisers for WeCare.
One hundred percent of all monetary donations go toward direct patient care for residents of Polk County, staff said. For more information, call (863) 662-4227, or visit their website at www.WeCareCentralFlorida.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.