August is coming to a close and September is ready for us! I’ve selected a few out of the ordinary events for you to check out this Labor Day Weekend!

On Thursday, Epcot Food and Wine Festival starts up. Though the event continues through November 23, head over to Orlando to experience the first weekend of it. Tip — though entry into the festival is included in admission to Epcot, some of the special events and workshops cost an extra fee and must be booked in advance.

Check out a Sunday Brunch with the Chef to dine at a delicious breakfast buffet and attend a q-and-a with a celebrity chef! This Sunday’s is Chef Jamie Deen, who you may know from his mother’s show, “Paula’s Home Cooking.”

On Saturday, throw it back and go to the local drive-in. Silver Moon opened in Lakeland in 1948. Feel the nostalgia and choose a bite from their snack bar as you enjoy first-run movies for prices better than movie theaters!

Sunday is a good day for boating, so grab a friend and an obnoxious giant float to join in on the fun! The chain will be packed, so be sure to follow boating safety rules and invite all of your friends to meet you out on the lake.

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Epcot — 200 Epcot Center Dr., Orlando

Tickets: Included in park entry

Hop aboard a flight around the globe — all in one day — at Disney’s Epcot. At this year’s Food & Wine Festival, taste flavors from all over the world, learn culinary demonstrations from industry professionals or step into a hands-on cooking class for adults and children alike!

‘Hobbs and Shaw’ at the Drive-In

When: 8:15 p.m., August 30

Where: Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre — 4100 New Tampa Highway, Lakeland

Tickets: $6

Watch the newest action film and spin-off of the iconic “The Fast and the Furious.” Snuggle up, pair your FM Radio with the theater’s and enjoy the new film on the big screen. Starting Friday you can also catch “Good Boys” at 11:05 p.m. and both “Angel Has Fallen” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” on Screen 2.

Float Fest 2K19

When: 10 a.m., Sunday, September 1

Where: Lake Eloise

The big Winter Haven celebration is here! Take your boats and floats out to Lake Eloise and link up with friends. Live Life Events is hosting the event this year with the goal of being am incredibly fun, family friendly and environmentally friendly celebration on the water!

—

Bailey Hill is a Winter Haven resident and publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com. She can also be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.