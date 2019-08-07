Nature is calling!

This week I found the perfect outing for the family that wants to venture through some of the state’s most incredible wildlife without having to drive too far.

Let the experienced guides from LayZboards show you around the springs via their kayaks or paddle boards, and try to catch a glimpse of the birds, turtles, fish and manatees that call this area home.

If indoor yoga and art are more your speed, you’re going to want to head over to Orlando for a one-of-a-kind experience. A very special museum is opening its doors for a half-hour highlights tour, followed by yoga class amongst the Chihuly.

Maybe instead of kicking back you want to turn things up a notch this weekend — and I’ve got you covered! Take your partner over to Lakeland for a salsa class. Once you’ve learned the steps you can show them off on the open floor. Is dancing in your blood? Come out and show the newbies how it’s done!

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are hosting the Birmingham Legion this weekend at Al Lang Stadium, across the street from the bay in downtown St. Pete. Sports fans are sure to get a kick out of this match up.

Are you in it for the stadium snacks? The Rowdies now have food trucks on-site to serve up some fire street food!

Salsa at LKLD LIVE

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 10

Where: Lkld Live Studio B - 202 N. Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland

Tickets: $5

Things are getting spicy this weekend at the newest performance and event venue in town. Head over to LKLD LIVE for a group lesson and then open-floor dancing hosted by Lakeland Salsa & Swing.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10

Where: Al Lang Stadium - 230 1st St. S., St. Petersburg

Tickets: Start at $17

Head over to St. Pete to catch Tampa Bay’s professional soccer team score some goals against the Birmingham Legion. Wear as much green-and-yellow as you can and get rowdy for the home team!

Manatee Paddle

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, August 11

Where: French Landing Boat Ramp - 2398 W. French Ave., Orange City

Tickets: $35/rental,

$12 with your own board or kayak

LayZboards is hosting a Blue Springs Adventure that begins at the French Landing boat ramp, continues through the St. Johns River and leads into Blue Springs State Park. Hop on a paddle board or in a kayak for this Sunday morning adventure in Florida’s nature.

Yoga in the Galleries

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11

Where: Orlando Museum of Art - 2417 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Tickets: $15 — 10% off for museum members

Close out your weekend with a full heart and a grounded mind by attending a yoga class inside the Orlando Museum of Art. Participate in a half-hour, guided tour of the stunning galleries, followed by a class led by College Park Yoga. Bring your mats!