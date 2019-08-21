College football is back!

If you’re not in Orlando for the Florida-Miami game this weekend, get to Tampa for a bar crawl in honor of the start of the season.

Show up decked out in your favorite school’s swag and hop on the party bus that will take you to each of the four bars.

On Saturday night, downtown Winter Haven is going to be LOL’ing. Tiffany Barbee, last year’s “Best of the Bay” comedian, hits the stage with hilarious Bostonian-turned-Tampa Bay resident, Chris Gorges. Gorges has opened up for the likes of Dave Chapelle, Bill Bellamy and Pauly Shore.

Do you have a little one around? Get out of the house and take them over to Auburndale for a sweet afternoon with a Disney princess. Dress the part and enjoy some tea, sweet treats, music, photos and more.

Finally, round out the weekend with some Jonny Diaz. The smooth, easygoing singer will feature songs from his new album “Sweetness & Sorrow.” The album is full of songs that will brighten the mood and lyrics that put Jonny’s faith on display.

Tampa’s College Football Kick-Off Bar Crawl

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24

Where: The Franklin Manor - 912 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Tickets: $25/general admission, $100/group of five

Rep your team on a fully-guided bar crawl around Tampa! Your ticket includes one free “welcome shot” at each of the four bars, discounted food/drinks, games, a raffle ticket and party bus transportation.

Rapunzel Tea Party

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24

Where: Sweet Magnolias Tea Bistro - 212 Howard St., Auburndale

Tickets: $30/child, $25/adult

The oh-so-royal, long-haired princess is coming to Sweet Magnolia’s for a one-of-a-kind tea party. Each little one is invited to participate in a sing-along and interactive story time with treats and tea included.

Comedy Night

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24

Where: The Ritz Theatre - 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven

Tickets: $15-$25

Winter Haven is honored to have Chris Gorges stop by The Ritz Theatre for a high-energy night full of interactive comedy and belly laughs. He will be joined by national touring and Sirius XM Radio-featured comedian, Tiffany Barbee.

Jonny Diaz LIVE at Union Hall

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25

Where: Union Hall - 1023 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland

Tickets: $12.50-$55

Jonny Diaz is coming home! Jonny is a billboard-charted, contemporary Christian artist originally from Lakeland. You may know his most popular tune, “More Beautiful You.”

