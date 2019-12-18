The Hallmark Channel presents “Holidays at Legoland” this weekend. Those who attend can expect glistening lights, yummy treats, upbeat Christmas tunes and more. Besides the rides, there are also plenty of festive Lego sights to see as you walk around the park.
Next, a dancing show set in a winter wonderland is coming to the RP Funding Center this Friday. Sing along to nostalgic Christmas tunes and your newest favorites as the performers impress you on stage.
Are you in the mood for some tea and scones? Show off your best holiday outfits for the annual Christmas Afternoon Tea in Orlando. Not a tea drinker? Don’t fret! They’ll be serving cranberry mimosas alongside the pastries, too.
Finally, if you haven’t had brunch at Federal Bar in Downtown Lakeland, you’re missing out. This Sunday is the perfect time to check it out. There will be two seatings for Christmas Brunch with Santa this year. The first seating is at 10:30 a.m. and the second is at 1 p.m. Make your reservations soon, because last year it sold out!
Holidays at Legoland
When: Friday through Sunday, December 20-22 - Beginning at 10 a.m. each day
Where: Legoland Florida Resort - 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Tickets: Included in admission
This time of year, our closest theme park amps up its holiday entertainment! Take your little ones to Legoland for interactive holiday shows, the 30-foot LEGO Christmas Tree Spectacular, LEGO Christmas characters and more.
Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 20
Where: RP Funding Center - 701 W. Lime Street, Lakeland
Tickets: $40-$73
Santa and his energetic, high-kicking helpers will transport you to the North Pole for a show you won’t forget. From the fancy costumes to the song list, you’re sure to leave feeling jolly!
Christmas Afternoon Tea
When: Saturday and Sunday, December 21-22 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: The Tea Room Experience - 420 East Church Street, Orlando
Tickets: $30 per adult, $17 per child
At three different times on both Saturday and Sunday, enjoy a high tea or cranberry mimosa with finger sandwiches, miniature pastries, freshly baked scones and devonshire cream.
Christmas Brunch with Santa
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, December 22
Where: Federal Bar
124 S. Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland
This is the second annual Christmas Brunch with Santa hosted by Federal Bar Lakeland. Yes, the kids can take pictures with Santa — and the adults can simultaneously get bottomless mimosas! It’s a win-win.
