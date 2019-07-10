This weekend we have a little something for everyone.

If you’re an avid boater, an experienced fisherman/fisherwoman — or even just an outdoors fanatic — you will want to plan to spend part of your weekend at the RP Funding Center (formerly the Lakeland Center). For the super affordable $5 entry fee, you will get access to a full day of informative classes and a convention center packed with vendors.

If you’re a major foodie like myself, with an appreciation for new flavor combos and sit-down brunches, I have the perfect spot for you! This chef is whipping up traditional fried chicken as well as chicken tenders to go with four different types of waffles. There will be more than 10 different savory and sweet toppings to choose from, including cinnamon honey butter, spicy mango coulis and traditional sausage gravy.

Are you looking for the perfect family outing? Greek gods are coming out to play in Tampa on Saturday and Sunday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a “winning adaptation” of “The Lightning Thief” is taking place at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Finally, if you want to get your friends together for a good laugh, we’re lucky enough to have David Letterman’s right-hand man come to Winter Haven for a live comedy routine.

Lakeland Boat Show

When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, July 12; 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: RP Funding Center — 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland

Tickets: $5 for adults, children 12 and under are free, free parking

At this year’s Lakeland Boat Show you can find the best of the best in fishing gear, fishing apparel and lots more! There will also be a full schedule of hands-on learning for all ages. Each day you can attend classes like “Cast New Fishing” or “Artificial Baits and Knots.”

Chicken and Waffles Brunch

When: 11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: East End Market — 3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

Tickets: $50 per individual, $300 per table of six, $400 per table of eight

Bring your friends to East End Market for an extravagant, sit-down brunch and bottomless mimosas. Chef Yes Tantalo is putting together a three-course meal, including a grilled peach salad with bacon, mint and ricotta, as well as a build your own chicken-and-waffle entree with loads of fresh toppings to choose from. The ticketed price includes the meal, mimosas and gratuity.

July Comedy Night: Eddie Brill & Special Guests

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: The Ritz Theatre — 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven

Tickets: Starting at $15

Eddie Brill is perhaps most well-known for his role at The Late Show with David Letterman. For 17 years, he was the warm-up talent who got the audience pumped for the show, made them laugh and got the energy flowing through the theater. For 11 of those years, he also worked as David Letterman’s Stand-Up Comedy Talent Coordinator. His name and face are known around the world for writing, comedy and acting, including the 100 television shows he has filmed.

The Lightning Thief

When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: The Straz Center — 1010 N. Machines Place, Tampa

Tickets: Starting at $25

The best-selling novel is live on the stage in Tampa. The Percy Jackson Musical is about the son of Poseidon who, with newly discovered powers, goes on an extraordinary quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt. It’s not for nothing, though — finding it means he could prevent a massive eruption of war between the gods.

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.