Looking to have fun and do good at the same time? I have some ideas for you.

Calling all puppy lovers! Have you ever hung out with dogs — while in a downward dog? Get a group together and get ready to have a blast because puppy yoga, benefitting the Humane Society, is happening over in Tampa this weekend.

Another way to give back is at “Christmas in July.”

Sing “Fa-la-la,” sip on a cold beer and sit on Santa’s lap all while raising money for homeless children in our county.

In the mood to learn something new?

Get crafty with Four Purls in Winter Haven. They are hosting a Macrame workshop that will teach you a new skill and send you on your way with a stunning new piece of bohemian decor.

Finally, Lakeland’s own Jason Ellis is teaching a Mixology 101 class that would make for a unique date night. Up your game in the cocktail department with lots of laughs along the way.

Christmas in July

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

Where: Swan Brewing - 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland

Swan Brewing and Lakeland Loves, a local non-profit, are joining forces to host a Christmas in July celebration. Bring your kids for photos with the elf and for the reminder that Santa Clause is watching for bad behavior all year long. The event is a “foodraiser” for KidsPACK. KidsPACK’s mission is to help those who cannot help themselves, feeding the homeless and hungry children in Polk County.

Mixology 101 Class

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26

Where: Scout and Tag - 1214 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland

Take your boo over to Lakeland for Scout and Tag’s Mixology 101 workshop. Learn how to make the perfect summer cocktails with mixologist Jason Ellis, the proud owner of Cob & Pen.

Pose for Paws

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Town Westshore Apartments - 5001 Bridge St., Tampa

Who let the dogs out? The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is going to let the dogs out during an awesome yoga class in the courtyard at Westshore. Kyra Williams will be leading the flow and after shivasana you can expect a mimosa! The dogs that will be hanging out with you are adoptable and proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Four Purls Yarn Shop - 334 3rd St. NW, Winter Haven

Tickets: $45

Central Florida’s largest yarn shop is hosting a macrame workshop! Grab a friend and learn a new skill. Tickets include all that you will need to create your very own plant hanger. The teacher will show you exactly how to macrame the four basic knots, how to hand-tie the hanger and will even send you home with a hand-draw booklet to recreate your experience at home. Spots are limited!

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.