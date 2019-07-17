The summer fun continues with some lovely happenings this weekend! I have something for the foodie, something for the athlete, something for the Netflix geek and something for the trendiest people on the block.

Who says riding bikes and drinking beer don’t go together? An event in honor of this years Tour de France will prove you wrong.

So many say they love the show “The Office,” and it’s easy enough to toss around a punch line or mimic Dwight’s awkwardness — but do you know Pam’s favorite yogurt flavor? If you know the answer, pat yourself on the back and show up for “The Office Trivia” at Bok Tower Gardens on Friday.

If you’re looking for something to do with a group of friends, I highly recommend heading to Tampa on Sunday. Armature Works, the space housing Heights Public Market, is hosting the Indie Flea. The place will be stacked with treasures and drool-worthy eats.

Finally, “Footloose the Musical” is opening at our local community theatre this Thursday. The super entertaining, upbeat show is sure to impress couples and families alike.

Bok Tower Gardens’ “The Office Trivia”

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19

Where: Bok Tower Gardens - 1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales

Forni Dental is sponsoring this event, starting at 6 p.m. — but free admission begins at 5 p.m. Get there early to grab a bite to eat at the cafe and roam Bok Tower’s lush gardens. Info at BokTowerGardens.org.

2nd Annual Tour de Winter Haven

When: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Where: The Bike Shop of Winter Haven - 249 3rd St. NW, Winter Haven

Tickets: $50, must be 21 or older to participate

Grove Roots, The Bike Shop of Winter Haven, N+1 Coffee, Nutwood, and Born & Bread Bakehouse are coming together to celebrate the 106th Tour de France in Winter Haven. Meet up at The Bike Shop and pedal around downtown, stopping six times along the way for different food and wine/beer pairings. More info and tickets at CentralFloridaTix.com.

“Footloose”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Theatre Winter Haven - 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Tickets: $28 Adults/$25 Students

Let’s hear it for the boy! Footloose is going to be live on stage at Theatre Winter Haven. Jam out to all of the 80s throwbacks and watch the lead character, Ren, save his city with dance. This is opening weekend. The musical will be showing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through August 4th. Info and tickets at theatrewinterhaven.com/footloose.

Indie Flea

When: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Armature Works - 1910 N. Ola Ave. Tampa

Indie Flea is taking over Tampa Bay! Armature Works is a super neat place to spend some time. If you haven’t gotten the chance to go over there, this is the perfect day to do it! On Sunday, the indoor venue will feature 100 of the best creators around. Enjoy coffee and breakfast while browsing succulents, handmade goods, art, jewelry, letterpress and more.

—

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.