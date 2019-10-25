We lead off this weekend with a Lake Wales event that all started 44 years ago.

If you’re a local, I probably don’t have to say much else for you to know I’m talking about Pioneer Days! Celebrate the history of our area, grab some local goods and eat some delicious food in the park.

On Saturday, things are getting super spooky over at Grove Roots Brewing Co. Sport your Halloween costume while you bust a move but beware — the brewery will be haunted all night long.

I have two different ways to finish out the weekend with an active Sunday Funday!

If you’re an early riser, get over to Tampa for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Bolt Run! This year there will be a 5k and a 5-mile run. Do you want to go out for a good time and to support the cause, but take things a little less seriously? They also offer a separate Family Fun Run/Walk, too.

The second Sunday option is a special yoga class, taking place at Downtown Winter Haven’s newest hotspot. Union Taproom is hosting the $10 class. Yogis will also receive a discount on a beer, wine, kombucha or cold brew coffee tap.

Pioneer Days Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 (all day)

Where: Lake Wailes Park — 33 N. Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales

This well-known, free community event has been happening for 44 years now. This year’s festival includes over 55 vendors, with all sorts of homemade good and products like pottery, kitchen gadgets, garden accessories, sculpture, organic bath products, blown glass, leather items and more! There will also be interactive events for families. Take fall photos, make candles, watch the blacksmith at work and so much more!

Spooktacular Halloween Party & Ball

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, October 26

Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co. — 302 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

The annual Halloween Party & Ball is back again! Get ready to experience some spooky graveyards, shake your bones to funky beats, and sip on some potions at the biggest Halloween party. Be sure to strut around in your costumes!

19th Annual Bolt Run

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, October 27

Where: Amalie Arena — 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Tickets: Starting at $30

The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Lightning Foundation are hosting the 19th Annual Advent Health Bolt Run. Get outdoors and kick-off your Sunday by participating in this incredible event that includes as options a 5-mile run, a 5K and a Family Fun Run/Walk!

Bend & Brew Yoga

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, October 27

Where: Union Taproom — 245 W. Central Avenue, Suite 102, Winter Haven

Tickets: $10

Have you been to Downtown Winter Haven’s brand new Union Taproom? If yes, you probably loved it and will want to come hang. If not, this is the perfect event to visit for the first time. On the last Sunday of every month, they will offer $10 yoga and participants will receive 10 percent off of their tab.

———

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.