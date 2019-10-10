Are you ready to throw on a sweater with boots, take seasonal photos and drink some cider?

If that’s up your alley this weekend, I’ve got a few events you may just FALL in love with.

First up are two fall festivals! One, taking place at our local Grove Roots Brewing Company, is happening Saturday night. The festival boasts $5-$10 pumpkins that benefits charity, as well as a pumpkin-painting station.

The second fest is taking place at the super neat Armature Works. Head over to Tampa on Saturday or Sunday for some serious fall fun! Both festivals invite and encourage you to bring the whole family!

If you’re the crafty type, Bok Tower Gardens is hosting a neat pop-up that you may need to at-tend. Create your own stunning centerpiece with a pumpkin and some easy-to-care-for succulents. This would look sweet on your table for the entire season!

My last event for this weekend is in an out-of-the-box date idea. I’m always up for events that teach you a new skill or hobby and, this Saturday, the experts at Orlando’s Dragonfly will teach you how to make sushi! Continue reading for more info.

Pop-Up Make & Take Workshop: Succulent Pumpkins

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12

Where: Bok Tower Gardens — 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales

The Shop at Bok is hosting a “Make & Take Workshop” that is sure to get you in an autumnal mood! Choose one of their lovely “Cinderella” pumpkins and fill it with succulents to make a fes-tive centerpiece. Prices are determined by your choice of plants.

Sushi Making Class

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12

Where: Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi — 7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Tickets: $70 ($10 deposit to hold your seat, $60 at the class)

A dining room that is normally filled with sushi eaters is about to be filled with sushi chefs in training! Learn the history of sushi, tips and tricks for making sushi rice, how to pick the best ingredients and how to make different types of rolls. You will be sampling customer favorites along the way.

Fall Fest at Grove Roots Brewing Co.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, October 12

Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co. — 302 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

Grove Roots Brewing Co. is passionate about bringing the whole family together and this special night is total proof of that. Check out the pumpkin patch, eat some sweet treats, taste test new beer releases and enjoy live music with your people!

Heights Fall Festival

When: Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13

Begins at 10 a.m. each day

Where: Armature Works — 1910 N. Ola Avenue, Tampa

The two-day, second annual Heights Fall Festival is back at Armature Works! The party starts at 10 a.m. both days, and doesn’t finish until 5 p.m. Bring the kids along for interactive games, face painters, a pumpkin patch and more. Bring five or more non-perishable food items for the Metropolitan Ministries food drive and receive a complimentary 81Bay beer!

———

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.