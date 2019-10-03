Happy October!

This month we’ve got lots of fun autumn events happening! Pumpkin patches are planned, fall festivals are in the works and I have all the best spots to visit for embracing the spooky end of the month.

For this weekend, though, I’m sharing a Hawaiian themed event. It seems odd, right? Well, see for yourself why I included it below.

An event that’s happening for the 50th year in a row may just get you up early on a Saturday! The Barn, one of Central Florida’s gems, has its opening day this weekend. They’re back in town with lots of new goods that you’re going to want to check out before someone else snatches them up.

On Saturday night, Thomas Rhett comes to Orlando with quite the exciting list of guests. Throw on your boots and get ready for a night of country as he nails his debut performance at Amway Center.

The Board of Directors of The Humane Society of Polk County invite you to their very special night of partying for the animals! They’ve got a line-up of appetizers that pair nicely with the whiskey tasting and beer or wine for others. Tickets are available online.

Whiskey & Whiskers

When: 6 p.m. Friday, October 4

Where: The Ritz Theatre — 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven

Bring your friends downtown Winter Haven for a special night all in the name of saving furry friends! Join in on a whiskey tasting, and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, a silent auction, raffles, games, exciting live music and more.

Kon Tiki Taco

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 4

Where: Haus 820 — 820 N. Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland

Tickets: $35

LKLD Magazine is throwing the ultimate islander bash this weekend! Throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt with flip-flops and head over to Haus 820. DJ Jenks will be pumping up the party where attendees will enjoy tiki cocktails, local beer, barbecue, tacos and more!

50th Barn Antiques Opening Day

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, October 5

Where: The Barn — 167 Country Road 557A, Lake Alfred

Every year since 1969, The Barn closes for summer. Despite the belief of some that they close due to the hot weather, they actually do so to travel to Europe and stock up on all sorts of awesome finds. This year marks the 50th anniversary of their “Opening Day!”

Thomas Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 5

Where: Amway Center — 400 W. Church St., Orlando

Tickets: Starting at $30.25

Thomas Rhett — a country music star, songwriter and lovable father — performs at Amway Center this weekend as one of the four last stops on the Very Hot Summer Tour. Watch him hit the stage with the tour’s special guests Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch and his old man, Rhett Akins!

———

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.