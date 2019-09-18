School is back, work is intense and the post-summer blues is hitting many people. Are you one of them? Use the weekend to wind down and spend some time doing things that bring light to your life!

If you need to de-stress, I’ve got an ideal event for you.

Take your boo out for a special Friday night class in Lakeland. Co-ed kickboxing is a high-energy, full-body workout that would make an awesome date night as well as an out-of-the-ordinary calorie burn.

Are you looking for a fun start to the weekend that involves getting out of the house? From 5:30-9 p.m., Haus 820 turns into a full-fledged fall wonderland. Loads of local creators will be selling their goods all evening long at this family- and dog-friendly event. Sip on a cocktail by Cob & Pen while you browse around the venue, and be sure to come hungry, because Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese Truck and Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food will be hanging out, too!

If you are down to run (or walk) a few miles and have a blast all at the same time, you’re going to want to sign up for the 5K I’ve included in this week’s list! It’s the most colorful event of the year and my personal favorite 5K ever!

Is sitting back and downing a frosty adult beverage more your vibe? We get you, too! Winter Haven’s favorite brewery is slinging some brats and brews for their annual Oktoberfest! Word on the street is they’ll also have a limited amount of Grove Roots steins up for grabs.

Co-Ed Kickboxing

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 20

Where: The Balance Culture — 1035 S. Florida Ave., Suite 200, Lakeland

Join The Balance Culture this Friday for a co-ed kickboxing class! Pair up with a friend or significant other and come out ready to have fun!

Haus Mrkt Fall 2019

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 20

Where: Haus 820 — 820 N. Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland

Local vendors are setting up shop at Haus 820 for this year’s Fall Haus Market. Feast your eyes on some decor, handmade goods, art and more from over 50 local makers!

The Color Run 5K Orlando

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, September 21

Where: Osceola Heritage Park — 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee

Wear a white shirt and be prepared to be drenched in color at the end of this super groovy race! Each kilometer of this 5K is a color zone where runners (or walkers) get doused in different colored powder. The finish line is a massive dance party with color throws and photo ops galore!

Oktoberfest

When: Noon, Sunday, September 22

Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co. — 302 3rd St. SW, Winter Haven

This weekend, Grove Roots turns into our own Munich-style beer hall in celebration of the upcoming Oktoberfest! Dance to live music, enjoy a limited release Dunkel, and taste traditional German eats at this Barvarian event!

———

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.