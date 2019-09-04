If you couldn’t tell by now, I’m a huge fan of food. To be more specific, I’m a huge fan of local, seasonal, creative food.

This month the best farmer’s market nearby, in my opinion, is back in action! Nix your weekend grocery run and head to Downtown Lakeland to stock up on some organic produce, easy-to-maintain succulents, local honey, handmade goods and more.

On Saturday, you’re invited to participate in a golf tournament that benefits an incredible organization. Folds of Honor raises money to change the lives of spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. They do this by providing them with educational scholarships. A percentage of the money raised goes directly to the cause.

The always popular JJ Grey & Mofro tour is returning to Winter Haven with Roosevelt Collier. Jam out with some delicious food and drinks. Seats in the concert area are limited, so be sure to buy your tickets ahead of time and arrive a bit early.

End the weekend with a family outing in Orlando. Let the kids dress up in their favorite Disney costumes for “Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures.” You’re sure to see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Aladdin, Woody, Simba and more!

Patriot Golf Day Tournament

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, September 7

Where: Cypresswood Golf & Country Club - 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven

Tickets: $50 entry fee

Swing for a cause! Both men and women are invited to join in on the fun. The tournament is set-up to be a four-person scramble that includes breakfast, a Bloody Mary bar, a boxed lunch and good times benefiting Folds of Honor.

Lakeland Downtown Farmer’s Curb Market

When: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7

Where: Downtown Lakeland - 200 N. Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland

It’s finally back! September is the perfect time to spruce up your flower beds after the summer and to grab some fresh, seasonal produce.

JJ Grey & Mofro

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 7

Where: Jessie’s Lounge - 118 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

Tickets: $35

Central Florida is getting blessed with some stellar live music! JJ Grey & Mofro, a Southern soul-rock band, will hit the stage by Jessie’s Lounge. Food trucks will be parked around the concert area and cash/credit bars will be accessible.

Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

When: 1 a.m. Sunday, September 8

Where: Amway Center - 400 W. Church Street, Orlando

Tickets: Starting at $13

Are you looking for an event that’s suitable for little ones? “Disney On Ice” is coming to Amway this weekend for a neat new show! Mickey and friends will explore new places and see some familiar faces along the way.

—

Bailey Hill publishes a lifestyle blog — ingoodtasteblog.com — and can be found on Instagram at @_baileysophia.