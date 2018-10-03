Ten years or more ago, I interviewed an applicant for an entry-level reporter job at The Lake Wales News.
She was a full colonel JAG officer in the Army, approaching a 30-year retirement.
I told her that as a retired Florida National Guard officer, I had a pretty good idea what a retired colonel’s pension is, and that I would not insult her by telling her what an entry-level reporter earns.
I suggested that we talk shop about the Army for a few minutes, and she agreed.
It was from her that I learned that the reason that there are so many grievously wounded soldiers returning home from attacks by IEDs is that battlefield medical care has reached the point that it is now possible to save many soldiers who would have died from their wounds in previous wars.
Our conversation turned to her retirement plans, and she said that she would like to travel.
But now that she had reached the point in her life when she could afford to fly whenever she wanted, she said, flying no longer was fun. That observation made a lasting impression.
The airlines, it seems — then and now — never pass up an opportunity to make flying a more unpleasant experience.
Flying the friendly skies? A distant memory.
When I was a young man, airlines boasted about their in-flight meals being more delicious than the meals served by their competitors.
Today, “airline food” has become an oxymoron.
Snacks were offered without being requested and without charge.
Today, it seems like airlines are on the verge of charging by the peanut for a small bag of goobers.
Checking a suitcase round trip? It might be cheaper to buy the clothes you need when you get to your destination.
Want to sit next to your wife or children? There’ll be an extra charge for that luxury.
Need to change the date of your flight? That’ll cost you. But if the airline overbooks and cancels your “reservation,” or bumps you to make room for an airline employee, well, that’s different.
And in-flight comfort? Another oxymoron.
A segment on the NBC Evening News a few nights ago said that over the years, legroom has been shrunk from 35 inches to 30.
Add to this discomfort the option for passengers to lean their seats back against the knees of the passengers behind them, which the network noted makes it virtually impossible even to read a newspaper while seated.
That’s what the newspaper industry needs: another impediment to reading our product.
Congress is on the verge of mandating adequate seating space, the TV segment reported.
But the broadcaster predicted that “it will take years” to restore adequate legroom.
Let’s look at this: each legroom reduction is disclosed only a few days, or at most a few weeks, before it is implemented.
But to move toward greater comfort, rather than greater discomfort, will take the airline industry years.
Is there a message here somewhere?
———
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He and his friend Mary have rediscovered the joys of traveling by train, including a five-day trans-Canada trip from the Great Lakes to the Pacific. If trans-Atlantic travel by train from the United States to Europe ever becomes possible — admittedly not likely — they will buy the first two tickets.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.