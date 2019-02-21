WINTER HAVEN – A few hundred local residents recently signed a petition on social media to turn the water tower in downtown Winter Haven into a colorful sculpture.
On Feb. 11, the Downtown CRA Advisory Committee discussed the concept at city hall.
Local artist Trent Manning came up with the idea of painting the tower like a bright red wind-up toy, with the idea that visitors to Legoland Florida may “wind up downtown” to take “Instagramable selfies” and visit the district’s many shops and restaurants.
The downtown water tower has been painted white for quite some time. In 2018, the CRA Board voted to seek proposals from vendors to paint the tower. A company called Preferred Tank and Tower won the city contract to paint the tower, but in late September the CRA board voted to turn down what the company proposed to paint on the tower — the word “downtown” painted three times around the tower with an arrow pointing down between each word.
At that September meeting, Mayor Brad Dantzler invited local artists to come up with a plan of their own. At the meeting Feb. 11, City Planning Manager Eric Labbe said he neglected to formally set the rules and put out a public call for ideas. Labbe said since turning the tower into a sculpture would likely cost more than the $20,000 currently budgeted for the project, and since the winning bidder for the project was under contract to paint the tower for that amount, city staff would have to make a few decisions about how to proceed in the coming months.
Labbe said he would provide additional details at the next CRA Downtown Advisory Committee meeting, currently scheduled for March 25. Labbe recommended the advisory committee not take any action on this matter until more details are known. Accordingly, the committee voted to hold off until more additional information is known.
“If you do something unexpected — something breathtaking — people will come from all over to photograph [it] and share.” Manning said.
Manning said that even if his idea to turn the tower into a wind up toy was not the winning idea, he said doing something unique to Winter Haven would result in more commerce downtown from those who would visit to look at it.
“When you are in Winter Haven, ‘wind up downtown,’” Manning said. “You're not going to bring your kid to Legoland without coming downtown to photograph that.”
Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Katie Worthington and Main Street Winter Haven Director Anita Strang both favored opening up the process to other artists.
“I think everybody agrees it is a huge opportunity with this tower, you can see it from almost every point in winter haven,” Worthington said. “So, as someone who really believes in projecting the brand of the community, I think making sure we slow down a little bit and we are thoughtful about the process to make sure the CRA investment drives people into the downtown quarter.”
If nothing else, it appears Manning’s idea has reinvigorated the discussion of what to do with the water tower. CRA Downtown Advisory Committee Chair Steve Lockhart said he thought Manning came up with a great idea.
“Trent should be credited for getting the board to stop and think about a great idea,” Lockhart said. “I think it’s worth taking a pause, getting other artist input, and implementing the ideas.”
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.