WINTER HAVEN – Alex Vacha, the airport manager for the Winter Haven Regional Airport, has been called upon once again to serve his country.
Beginning Feb. 14, Vacha — a member of the United State Army Reserve — is being deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield for 400 days. Vacha, who holds the rank of Captain, is a U.S. Army Aeromedical Evacuation Officer and Black Hawk pilot.
According to Vacha, this will be his second mobilization, after previously being deployed in 2014-15 in support of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo.
During his service in Kosovo, Vacha was awarded with several awards, including a Sikorsky Rescue Award and an Army Commendation Medal.
Vacha was hired by the city in February of 2018 and has already made a strong impression on city officials.
“Alex Vacha, our current Airport Director, is a rising star on our City Leadership team,” Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said. “You talk about a leader who shines their light on top of a hill for others to see — well that is our Alex!”
During Vacha’s absence, Donna Sheehan, the assistant city manager to Herr, confirmed that the city is advertising a temporary airport manager position for the duration of the time Vacha will be deployed. A selection is expected to be made soon.
