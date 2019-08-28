WINTER HAVEN – If you are going to ask Cynthia Crofoot Rignanese about the countries she has visited, make sure you have a few minutes to kill — it might take a while.
After all, the Winter Haven attorney has crossed 109 countries off of her bucket list and says she still has 92 left. She has visited all seven continents and plans to check off country No. 116 by the end of the year.
“It’s only my list. I’m not competing against anyone,” Rignanese explained. “If it doesn’t count in my mind, it doesn’t count.”
To make it “count,” Rignanese said it takes more than flying into an airport or going through customs.
“I go for cultural immersion,” she said. “I want to be on the ground and do something while I’m there.”
Sometimes that means silently watching walruses and polar bears in their natural habitats, only a couple of hundred miles from the North Pole. It counts when Rignanese finally gets to enjoy the frozen beauty of Antarctica after three long plane rides, a 12-hour bus trip and 10 days on a ship.
For Rignanese, her love of travel began after she graduated from the University of Florida and went abroad to study in England and Italy.
“I go to see the world. I go to see what’s best in each place I visit,” Rignanese said. “International travel has intensified living and learning. While I’m traveling, I feel that each day I see, do and learn so much — it is more than I would do on a normal Tuesday at home.”
Her trips are organized months, and sometimes even years, in advance. She says she has a one-year, three-year and lifetime list of countries to visit, grouped to focus on a specific continent for about three years.
“I’m currently concentrating on Africa and have spent, altogether, about five months there in the past four years. In 2020, I will continue my northward quest to experience all that Africa has to offer,” Rignanese said. “In the early 2000’s, I concentrated on South America. I have now been to nine of South America's 13 countries.”
As a professional attorney with a business still operating back in the United States, Rignanese explains that Wi-Fi is particularly important to her.
“I’m back at a hotel most every night, so I have internet (access) most of the time,” she said. “I may go a few days off the grid, living out of a Range Rover, but my office knows that ahead of time.”
Within the next year, she and her travel buddy, Mary Francis Wadsworth, will fly to Italy, where they will board a ship to sail through the Suez Canal. She is particularly looking forward to the cruise’s destination — Dubai.
“Dubai has also been on my radar for 15 years,” Rignanese said. “Why? Seven-star hotel, check. Tallest building in the world, check. Giant artificial archipelago of islands in the shape of a palm tree, check. Home to a vast and sprawling desert, check. Desert safari and dune driving by 4-wheel drive, check. Skiing in snow despite temperature being over 100'F, check.”
Born in Chicago, her parents moved the family to Fort Lauderdale when she was eight years old. She was recruited from UF Law School by Peterson and Myers Law Firm in Lake Wales. After four years there, she moved her growing practice to Winter Haven and formed a partnership with Kelly Kennedy that would last for 24 years, until his passing two years ago.
And though she has spent plenty of time abroad, when the wheels are down on the jet that brings her back from whatever exotic location she’s returning from, Rignanese says home is Winter Haven.
“This is where my friends are. This is where my business is,” she said. “There is a great quality of life here and I love to come back.”
She works as hard as she plays, too, having recently opened a satellite office in Tampa. And although she’s walked on every continent, been in every time zone and breathed the air of every ocean, she still hasn’t completed her bucket list.
“Every time I mark one off, I add two more,” she said.
