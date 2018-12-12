2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec 12, 2018 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save +7 Santa hats and sweaters were perfect for the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade as temperatures cooled off a bit recently. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Brantley Edwards, 4 of Auburndale, checks out some lights on the Farmer's Lawn Care Christmas float Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Kali Farmer, 11 of Auburndale, is all smiles while preparing for the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 All aboard the Polar Express! PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Sunniyah Lott poses for a picture on the Davis Dance float. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Elizabeth Bennett, left, and Alyssa Williams of Auburndale Community Church 4H float yell "Moo" at somebody dressed us as a cow just before the start of the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Brandywyne Health Care and Rehab staff won the Mayor's Award before the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III +7 Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal and Auburndale Commissioner Dorothea Taylor Bogert ride on the City of Auburndale float during the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018. PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
