+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Santa hats and sweaters were perfect for the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade as temperatures cooled off a bit recently.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Brantley Edwards, 4 of Auburndale, checks out some lights on the Farmer's Lawn Care Christmas float Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Kali Farmer, 11 of Auburndale, is all smiles while preparing for the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

All aboard the Polar Express!

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Sunniyah Lott poses for a picture on the Davis Dance float.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Elizabeth Bennett, left, and Alyssa Williams of Auburndale Community Church 4H float yell "Moo" at somebody dressed us as a cow just before the start of the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Brandywyne Health Care and Rehab staff won the Mayor's Award before the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
+7 
2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade

Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal and Auburndale Commissioner Dorothea Taylor Bogert ride on the City of Auburndale float during the 2018 Winter Haven / Auburndale Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 2018.

 PHOTO BY CHARLES A BAKER III
2
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.