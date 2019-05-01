WINTER HAVEN - While many graduating high school seniors are preparing to pack for college, 11 Winter Haven Christian School seniors are packing for what could be a life-changing trip to a third world country.
For the fourth year, seniors at the local Christian school were invited to travel to Central American on a mission trip to Guatemala. Eleven of 18 eligible teens said “yes” and will leave Saturday, May 4, and return a week after their departure.
“Because my husband and I have been to Guatemala so many times, I feel comfortable taking my students there. I know where we will stay, what we will eat and our surroundings,” said Jeanette Williams, Winter Haven Christian School Middle and High School Principal. “I know there’s places in America that we could go, but there’s something very powerful about going to another country to help.”
The students will be joined by six adults, including Williams and her husband, Tim, as they go about a busy, pre-planned schedule of helping the locals of Antigua, a small village about an hour outside of Guatemala City.
When the group leaves Guatemala, they will have built box gardens for three homes, conducted three different children’s ministries, built two homes complete with some furnishings, installed 15 water filters in homes and served the homeless at a shelter.
Box gardens provide vegetables, oyster mushrooms and chicks for families. Mushrooms are an important crop to the area because they can be grown indoors in the highly rainy climate and are highly nutritious.
The Polk County students have also been preparing and rehearsing skits to present the Bible story about the Prodigal son to about 600 kids over the week.
“Remember that when the children come after school they come with their mamas, their baby brothers and sisters, their grandmas,” Williams said. “We get to touch a lot of people — we are the hands and feet to go with the money sent to help these people.”
Williams said that it is important for her students to experience sharing with someone.
“We get to love and hug on the kids and play,” she said. “These people have nothing, so a piece of candy makes them so happy.”
In addition to helping the people of Guatemala and sharing the message of Jesus, Williams said that — for her — it’s just as important to see the impact of the trip on her students.
“You can explain things to students, but when you get to experience it, you know it,” Williams said.
The students were required to raise $1,400 for the airfare and traveling expenses and are excited about the opportunity.
“We raised the money through fundraising and donations,” said Madison Hall, a senior going on the trip. “We sold t-shirts, which covered a lot of the costs.”
The actual construction of two homes will be done in just one day and also includes building bunk-beds, tables, chairs and providing food, a water filter and cook stove.
“This is an amazing opportunity for us. When we hit the site, the cement slab will have been poured and we will start building from a kind of (house) kit,” Williams said.
In the evenings, the students will help serve dinners at a homeless shelter.
With all the money raised and bags being packed, school staff say the one remaining thing needed is prayer. The group returns May 11.
