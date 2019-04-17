WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven City Commission recently proclaimed Monday, April 22, as Earth Day and recognized a longtime advocate of conservation.
For around 19 years, Francis Howell-Coleman has been a member of the Lakes Advisory Committee and a member of the Ancient Islands Sierra Club, of which she currently serves as club treasurer.
The city asked her to receive the proclamation.
“All of us who have worked here for decades are so proud of the way the city has evolved into an attractive, walkable, green, shaded community,” Howell- Coleman said. “The Chain of Lakes are our largest asset, a place children want to stay. We protect them and do everything we can to enhance the quality and quantity of our water supply and we have got a good start on leaving a wonderful legacy for future generations, a place in which our children will want to stay, not move away.”
Howell-Coleman reminded those in attendance that April was water conservation month.
“We really do appreciate you,” Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong told Howell-Coleman.
Last year, the city celebrated Earth Day with an urban tree giveaway, but this year there are not as many Earth Day activities in Polk County.
Circle B Bar Reserve has an Earth Day Nature tour April 23 starting at 9:30 a.m. As part of Earth Day Month, a group of people in Lakeland have formed a group called the Virtual Run Challenge. Their collective goal is to run the distance around the equator over the course of April. Search @virtualrunchallenge online to learn more about this group.
Project Eagle, an event when volunteers gather to clean trash from the shores of the Chain of Lakes, is April 27. Volunteers normally gather at Lake Shipp Park starting at around 8 a.m. The event is sponsored by Keep Winter Haven Clean and Beautiful.
