WINTER HAVEN – Several dozen area residents attended the first Winter Haven City Commission meeting at Nora Mayo Hall Jan. 23. City commission meetings normally take place in a room inside city hall, but because some of the topics to be discussed were expected to draw an above-average crowd, the agenda review session Jan. 23 and the regular commission meeting Jan. 28 were both moved to a larger forum.
Most of the discussion Jan. 23 centered around initiating a process to prevent loud train horns from blowing constantly around Winter Haven of late. The second controversial topic, a proposed development near Country Club Road, was the main topic of discussion Jan. 28.
Under current law, train engineers are required to blow train horns before entering certain railroad crossings to warn drivers and pedestrians that a train is approaching. In order to create a quiet zone to prevent this from happening, the entire zone must have railroad crossings with a higher safety standard than what is required at existing crossings.
For example, residents who live near Recker Highway are familiar with hearing train horns regularly through the day and night. Where the railroad crosses the road, there are two gates that come down to block traffic now. In order to create a quiet zone, the federal government requires either a quad set of gates or a set of two gates with a 12-inch median near the crossing to prevent drivers from being able to go around the two gates.
The process of creating a quiet zone starts with sending a letter to the federal government stating that a local government is initiating the process. The city commission voted unanimously to send the letter Jan. 28. Next, federal regulators open the process of public comment for a few weeks. After, both the city and county commissioners will need to vote on how to pay for the upgrades.
The Lakeland City Commission got a quiet zone passed for the downtown area several years ago.
City staff and contractors who studied the problem of reducing train horn noise in and around Winter Haven say it could cost from $1 million to $3 million. Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr recommended city commissioners apply for state grant money to pay for upgrading crossings inside city limits.
Normally, applying for state grant money is a process that takes more than one fiscal year, based on prior reporting of state grant applications. If no state money is available, the city would have to use money from the local general budget to solve the problem.
Most of the public comments were in favor of putting quad gates at all crossings in order to safely reduce train horn noise. Proposed changes would affect around a dozen crossings near Recker Highway and the west side of Lake Eloise.
