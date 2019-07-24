WINTER HAVEN – According to Polk Transportation Organization and Polk Vision staff, the City of Winter Haven is the fifth municipality in the county to vote to commit more resources to completing sidewalk networks around county schools.
The Winter Haven City Commission unanimously voted to spend around $30,000 next year building sidewalks and another $70,000 over the next four years.
“We have got a commitment,” Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said. “We want to reduce fatalities.”
According to city documents, Polk TPO staff and Polk Vision infrastructure team members have identified 179 miles of major roads within a mile of a school that do not have sidewalks and are seeking more awareness of the problem.
Sidewalks around Winter Haven High, Denison Middle, JewettAcademy, Grace Lutheran and Brigham Academy will be built over the next two years, City Manager Mike Herr said.
