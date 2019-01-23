WINTER HAVEN – Agenda review sessions for the Winter Haven City Commission normally take place in City Hall, but this week City Manager Mike Herr said a large crowd of city residents is expected to attend, largely in opposition to two proposed Winter Haven housing developments.
To accommodate the expected crowd, the agenda review session Wednesday, Jan. 23, and the regular city commission meeting Monday, Jan. 28, will both be held at Nora Mayo Hall. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
The developments that have become a source of debate include a proposed retirement community — located north of Dundee Road and west of Country Club Road — and a proposed residential development near Winter Haven Regional Airport.
According to a draft copy of the minutes from a Jan. 3 Winter Haven Planning Commission meeting, 15 city residents spoke in opposition of the proposed retirement community and seven residents spoke in opposition to the airport development. One resident spoke in favor of the retirement community.
Most of those in opposition to the proposed retirement community favored keeping the land rural, with low density. One proposed building would be five stories. Overall proposed density is 7.2 units per acre — the surrounding development averages 2.87 units per acre.
If built as planned, the project would add around 500 residential units and some commercial development.
Close to the big bend on 21st Street near the airport is 23.3 acres of vacant land. Early last year, a developer proposed building 91 housing units on the property, but upon review, some of the land was deemed too close to the airport. The developer has since updated the proposal to 71 units, opting not to build on parts of the property closest to the runways. Most of the opposition was centered around increased traffic, noise and proposed use of fencing.
The planning commission approved both requests with conditions and recommended such to the city commission. A first reading is Jan. 28. A final vote will take place in March.
Contact Charles A. Baker at cbaker@scmginc.com.
