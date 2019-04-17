WINTER HAVEN — Thomas Adams and other Winter Haven area baseball parents remember the commutes.
Without a dedicated travel baseball organization in Winter Haven, parents of ballplayers were having to find club organizations based elsewhere. It was problematic, especially considering the importance travel baseball has taken on in addition to traditional Little League or Babe Ruth Baseball.
“A lot of those kids from the area were having to drive to Lakeland or Tampa to play travel,” Adams recalled.
Former Winter Haven Mayor Steven Hunnicutt had heard the frustrations, too. His grandchildren were among those who had to travel out of East Polk, and while he was in office he would field questions beyond those concerning millage rates and zoning ordinances.
“A lot of people kept coming to me saying ‘how come we can’t do (a travel baseball organization) here?’” Hunnicutt said.
From that genesis, Winter Haven Elite Baseball was created. The locally-based travel baseball organization currently has four teams and is in its second season this spring after a successful debut in the fall.
Hunnicutt, the president and director of the organization, says that the response has been strong.
“We thought we were only going to have two teams (at the start), but we posted the tryouts for fall ball and had 91 kids come out,” Hunnicutt said, adding that 133 tried out for the four teams playing this spring.
What’s more, beyond the enthusiastic participation, the teams Winter Haven Elite has field have been competitive and earned success on the field.
Among other successes, Elite’s 12U team won the state championship tournament in the fall. The organization’s two 11U teams have had success, too, with the 11U Navy team in particular has had a strong spring and after a recent tournament championship has qualified for the GSA World Series in Clearwater — all fees paid. That team is coached by Brian Coconato.
The 12U team that won in the fall is coached by Adams, who says his team doesn’t necessarily have the most talented players but rather has players that do the little things and do them well.
“We’re not a big team,” Adams said. “What we do well is we pitch well, we play good defense and we get timely hitting.”
Indeed, Adams’ squad has shown a resilience that, for a young travel organization, could well become a trait of Elite’s culture. For context, many travel tournaments involve pool play on Saturday before elimination games on Sunday.
“We’ve had a lot of teams who’ve beat us on Saturday and we wind up beating them when it really matters on Sunday,” Adams said. “We’ve got a team that really never gives up.”
Those interested in becoming involved with Winter Haven Elite can visit the organization’s website at www.winterhavenelitebaseball.com, or the organization’s Facebook page.
As Hunnicutt tells it, the success on the field has been nice, but what matters most is providing a platform for local youth ballplayers.
“All I want to do is give the kids who live here, in Winter Haven, an opportunity compete at a different level,” Hunnicutt said. “To me, it’s more about them and giving them the opportunity to do something that they love.”
