Winter Haven family photoshoot
Photo submitted by Pure Leaf / Yaron Leshem

Jason and Brittany Smith of Winter Haven recently won a free family portrait after they were randomly selected in a national sweepstakes coordinated by Pure Leaf staff, a tea made by the PepsiCo corporation.

Families who gave birth on the same day as Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, May 6, 2019, were eligible to enter. The Smith family welcomed twins into the world that day and was the only family to submit twins.

Pure Leaf staff created the sweepstakes to coincide with the launch of Herbal Iced Tea, a new product.

