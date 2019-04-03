WINTER HAVEN – A few months ago city staff purchased a single piece of equipment that dramatically increases the survival rate of area residents in cardiac arrest.
According to the American Heart Association, there were more than 350,000 incidents of cardiac arrest nationwide outside of a hospital in 2016, during which time manual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed.
Of those, only 12 percent of those on the receiving end survived.
In an attempt to save more lives, Public Safety Director Charlie Bird authorized the purchase of a machine called the LUCAS 3 Chest Compression Machine.
The battery-operated, hand-held box has a suction cup on the bottom that “attaches” to a victim’s chest and automatically produces a consistent 2.1 inches of compression at a rate of 102 compressions per minute.
To date, the machine has been used in one Winter Haven Fire Department truck, but even from that one truck it has made an impression and saved lives.
“We have deployed the machine on 19 patients, with a median age of 65,” Winter Haven Public Information Officer Jamie Brown said. “Of the 19, there were 15 who sustained cardiac activity for transport to the nearest medical facility. Four of those patients were discharged from the hospital and two remain in the hospital receiving treatment.”
On March 25, Bird instructed his staff to demonstrate the machine for the Winter Haven City Commission, after which he asked the elected leaders to authorize the purchase of an additional six machines. With manual CPR, someone performing the procedure must mimic a heartbeat by pumping a patient’s
chest more than 100 times per minute, which can be tiring. Sometimes, applying too much pressure can break a rib. Also, when using a medical device to “shock” the heart, manual CPR must be stopped, decreasing blood flow during treatment.
First responders doing manual CPR must also stop when putting a victim into transport. Performing manual CPR is also risky in a moving ambulance.
All of these problems will be alleviated by using the LUCAS 3 device, Bird said.
“It doesn’t stop — (it) doesn’t get tired,” Winter Haven Fire Captain Mike Stroud said.
Bird said city paramedics used the machine to save a woman’s life earlier on the same day that he presented to the city commission. Shortly thereafter, the city commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of an additional six machines.
“This is a really good example of how local government helps people,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
Once the city receives the additional machines, at least one will be located in all three of its fire stations. Construction on the third fire station should start this year in the Lake Ashton area.
“This is a good, worthy investment,” Bird said.
