WINTER HAVEN – Christy McCullough wanted to provide her students with a reason to be excited about coming to school.
Passionate about horses and teaching, the Winter Haven High School Agribusiness and Science Academy instructor created the school’s first equine course. Fifteen students signed up for the elective that introduces the basics in the classroom and then allows them to apply that learning hands-on at Hope Equine Rescue.
“When kids have a passion about something, they are more likely to get up and go to school,” she said.
Hope Equine Rescue, located near Dundee Road, provides rehabilitation and adoption services for abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses. They work closely with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and currently have about 40 residents. The rescue is operated entirely by volunteers, except for the part-time paid trainers.
Over the years, McCullough, a long-time horse owner, had built a solid relationship with the folks at Hope Equine Rescue. So, she approached them about the possibility of having a class there to teach the kids about horses — but also to create life-long horse lovers.
It seems to be working.
The students are enthusiastic about the visits and have already volunteered to help outside of classroom hours.
“My favorite horse is Bucky,” said Tayler Wright, a sophomore in the class. “He looks like he has a mullet and, in the wind, it just flops around.”
Using the State of Florida standards for equine courses, McCullough developed lesson plans to meet those as well as provide what they need to know to be effective horse managers.
“I wanted to build something that will attract interested, high-caliber students,” she said. “With Hope’s help, we are able to expose the kids to horses. There is so much variety (with horses) — (the kids) will always have something new to learn so they stay interested and excited.”
During the first class visit to Hope Equine Rescue, the students participated in a scavenger hunt designed to teach them where items are located and familiarize them with their surroundings.
“The students went through the orientation just like other volunteers” McCullough said.
Volunteers are always welcome but must be at least 10-years old.
So far, in addition to orientation, the students have learned about tying knots, halters and leading the animals. Next year, students in the second year of equine studies will get a chance to ride and work with a trainer.
For Joaquin Jackson, a sophomore, this is his second year as one of McCullough’s ag science students.
“I had Mrs. McCullough for Animal Sciences last year,” he said. “I really like animals, so when she told us about this class, I signed up.”
Cameron Sarasin, a senior, is very close to becoming an Eagle Scout. He said that he has had some interaction with horses during that process.
“I like horses and have been around them during Scouts,” he said. “I really like going to the rescue and getting to use what we have learned in the classroom.”
McCullough is pleased that the students are learning and enjoying the class.
“You can teach a student all day about how to clean a horse’s feet, but when they actually get to do it, it’s an entirely different understanding,” she said.
McCullough said that this class is more than just about horses.
“This builds kids’ soft skills,” she said. “Things like confidence, dealing with others, having a positive attitude.”
For Frank Wenger, a senior, the class is helping him expand the knowledge he already has in horses. He lives on a horse farm with his grandmother and even has his own horse, Black Jack.
“I’ve been around horses all my life,” Wenger said. “It is teaching me different ways to do things and will help me in the long run.”
Homeschoolers may be eligible to attend, as well.
For more information about the classes, email McCullough at christy.mccullough@polk-fl.net.
———
Got a news tip or story idea? Email us at polknews@d-r.media.
