WINTER HAVEN – Eli Gonzalez is the first Winter Haven High School senior to be accepted into the United States Merchant Marine Academy since 1995.
Some of his teachers, his mother, his principal, school board staff and even Rep. Darren Soto (D-Winter Haven) congratulated him April 29. Eli described the experience as a dream come true.
“After I graduate my duty will be to my country,” Gonzalez wrote in his academy application.
Merchant Marines protect American commercial and military shipping at peace and at war. According to the academy website, the United States purchases around a third of global raw materials and 99 percent of these materials are transported by the Merchant Marines.
Academy graduates have the opportunity to become an officer in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard or Merchant Marines. To be considered, cadets must first be sponsored by a Congressperson.
“Now that you have gotten this appointment, you will be a leader even more so among your peers, so I hope you continue to inspire people, live in a highly ethical manner and make sure to be a role model,” Soto said in a congratulatory phone call.
Eli said his dream to become a military officer was born around the time he moved to Winter Haven, while he was still in middle school. Prior to moving to Winter Haven, Eli and his parents were living in New Orleans. Eli said he was chubby back then and got teased a lot. When his parents got divorced, his mother got a job in Winter Haven, the two moved here and Eli said his mother told him that he had an opportunity to make a fresh start.
“He has come a long way from being the shy sixth grader” said Eli’s mother, Cynthia Zaidain.
Eli’s mom and dad are both U.S. Navy veterans. Eli’s brother Joseph is a U.S. Marine. Eli’s aunt served as a nurse in Vietnam.
“Members of my family have fought in every war since the Revolution but none have been officers,” Eli said. “I’ll be the first.”
Eli said that when he graduates from the Merchant Marine Academy he would like to work toward becoming an officer with the Central Intelligence Agency.
Among the many who congratulated Eli April 29 was teacher Stacy Erb, who said it did not surprise her that he was accepted into the academy.
“He’s very military — but he is also hilarious,” Erb said. “Eli is a great kid.”
Instances such as this demonstrate that adding career academies and adding the college-level Cambridge Program curriculum at Winter Haven High have helped turn the school around. Erb taught Eli calculus and statistics, classes that weren’t even offered just a few years ago but are now offered at multiple schools around the county.
In addition to academic and leadership excellence, Eli has also been in a school play and has been on stage to do some improv comedy. He said drama classes helped him overcome a fear of public speaking. When called to the principal’s office April 29, Eli joked, “Whatever it was, I didn’t do it.”
After graduation May 30, Eli will have roughly a month before he has to travel to New York and get his hair cut even shorter.
“I’m super excited,” Eli said.
