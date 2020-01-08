Here’s another look at the F.A.K. Harris Store. It was both Winter Haven’s first residence (upstairs) and commercial structure.

It stood at the corner of Fifth St. NW and Central Avenue. The building was damaged in a fire (circa 1903) and replaced with a cement block structure.

Harris descendants speculate that this photo may have been posed with many folks participating to make it look “busy.”

Visit the Museum of Winter Haven History on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 660 Pope Avenue at Lake Howard Drive. The museum is free and open to the public.