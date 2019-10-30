WINTER HAVEN – There is less than a week to go before the election for Winter Haven City Commission Seat 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
On Oct. 10, all six candidates for the seat – Nikki Beckett, Elizabeth Davis, Joey Hilliard, James Hogan, Tracy Mercer and the incumbent, William Twyford – had the opportunity to speak at a Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce event set up at the Gram Parsons Derry Down.
In alphabetical order, statements made by each candidate have been summarized to help voters choose who to select in the voting booth on Tuesday.
As a former Winter Haven High School athlete, Nikki Beckett is the youngest candidate in the race and she spoke about the benefits of improved leisure services, specifically stating that funding the renovation of the Chain of Lakes Fieldhouse was the best decision that the Winter Haven City Commission has made over the past two years. She chose not to state what the worst decision the commission has made of late, saying she prefers to focus on the positive. She said that she opposes raising taxes and said her weak point likely is her knowledge of city financing, explaining that she would rely heavily on the advice of city staff.
“I am not in favor of raising tax rates as much as I am hoping to help establish a more beneficial mix of commercial and industrial zones that can offset the relatively low tax rates paid by homesteaded residential properties,” Beckett said. “I tend to agree with the Six/Ten Corporation. If we play our cards right, there’s no reason we couldn’t fulfill the goal of being the coolest small city in Florida.”
Elizabeth Davis is a local attorney and a member of the Winter Haven Planning Commission whose primary campaign platform is supporting more affordable housing, saying more than half of Winter Haven residents struggle to make ends meet and that there is little vacant housing options in the city.
She further said that, over the past two years, city commissioners have been “focusing on the most vocal, not the most in need.”
“Affordable housing is a major issue for our community,” Davis said. “We need to look at what could be done. … While none of us want to pay more in taxes, there are looming issues with our community’s infrastructure which cannot be ignored indefinitely.”
According to multiple statements made to the Sun back in 2017, two of the candidates out to replace William Twyford are Joey Hilliard and James Hogan, who both objected to Twyford's vote to fire former Winter Haven City Manager – and current City Manager of Haines City – Deric Feacher on Sept. 13, 2016.
Hilliard, a Winter Haven High School graduate and a member of the Winter Haven Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and the Florence Villa Advisory Committee, has been a Polk County Public Schools teacher for more than 20 years. Last year Twyford voted to eliminate automatic annual utility rate increases and, in a written statement prior to the chamber event Oct. 10, Twyford listed that decision as a positive.
But Hilliard disagreed, saying, “I didn't think that was well thought through.”
Twyford opposed raising taxes last year and this year. On that subject, Hilliard also disagreed.
“This increase allowed the city to move forward with a lot of new projects and thereby positioned the commission to improve the community’s infrastructure and quality of life for all,” Hilliard said. “This is an example of a move I would support to help balance a competitive tax rate with the need for investment into the community.”
James Hogan grew up in the Florence Villa neighborhood in Winter Haven and retired from the Polk County Sheriff's Office as a captain with 31 years of experience. Hogan said Florence Villa is not getting as much investment as the downtown area and that his childhood neighborhood looked a lot better when he was a youth. Neither Hogan nor Hilliard specifically blamed Twyford but both took shots at the incumbent. Votes on the city budget over the past two years have been 3-2, with Twyford and recently retired commissioner Pete Chichetto voting against tax raises in both instances.
“Most Winter Haven City Commission votes over the past two years have been 3-2,” Hogan said. “It's not a decision, it’s their inability to reach any kind of consensus in their votes. … We must do a better job of communicating to the citizenry about how the tax rate affects our ability to maintain or enhance our standard of living. For this to happen we must show that the monies collected are not being wasted.”
Tracy Mercer has spent much of her professional life working for various city and county governments in Florida. She is currently the Haines City Utilities Director. Mercer's primary campaign platform includes finding alternative water supplies to fend off the imminent water shortage facing Polk County over the coming years.
“I have spent most of my career working in local government, so I understand well the administration, budget and finance, organizational operations, standard operating procedures for public safety, public works, utilities, planning, parks and recreation and public education,” Mercer said. “Land development is the area where I could learn the most so that our city can derive the greatest benefit from its public-private partnerships.”
Last in alphabetical order is current Winter Haven City Commissioner William Twyford, running for his second term.
“I am a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility,” Twyford said. “Our growth has brought with it the need to expand services and infrastructure. While this is positive, we must ensure rising taxes and fees occur only after looking closely at our current expenditures and our efforts to leverage public and private partnerships.”
The Winter Haven High School graduate is a lawyer who started out as a public defender, is now in private practice, and who says the city is better now than when he first took office four years ago. Twyford said if he is re-elected one of his goals will be reducing the $98 million in debt that the city is currently financing.
Municipal votes are also taking place on Tuesday in Auburndale, Lakeland and Fort Meade.
—————
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.