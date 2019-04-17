WINTER HAVEN – William “Billy Bob” Morris, his son Dr. Rodney Morris and around 20 others gathered at Harborside Restaurant March 24 to celebrate a homecoming and graduation.
At age 56, Rodney graduated from Capella University and is now a doctor — the latest chapter in a life that has seen military service to his country and a lot of hard work.
Alongside family and friends, Rodney said he dedicated his 450-page dissertation to his father.
“You, sir, are my hero,” Rodney said. “I have been blessed to have you as my father, and having you in my corner as my number one cheerleader and supporter. Not too many men take on the task as a single father raising a child. I cannot imagine the courage it took over those 18 years and the responsibility that came with it.”
Rodney’s parents divorced when he was 2 years old and Billy Bob Morris got custody. Billy Bob recalls struggling financially as a young, single father.
Later, as a teenager, Rodney was not perfect. His grades at Winter Haven High School were average at best, and one time he wrapped a family car around a telephone pole. Still, Billy Bob had successfully instilled values in his son and fresh out of high school in 1980 Rodney joined the Army to become a military policeman.
“That’s when he blossomed,” Billy Bob Morris said.
Five years later, Rodney got his first degree, an associate’s degree from Troy University that qualified him to enter Officers Candidate School (OCS). He entered the Army as a Private First Class and graduated OCS as a Second Lieutenant. He kept up his studies, and in 1997, he graduated with a degree in criminal justice management from Chaminade University.
In 2000, Rodney graduated Magna Cum Laude with a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.
While studying, Rodney steadily was promoted in the Army. He was stationed in Panama when former Panamanian President Manuel Noriega was captured for drug trafficking. He served as company commander of the 194th Military Police in the famed 101st Airborne Division. Morris was 1st Infantry Division Provost Marshal in Tikrit, Iraq.
He was eventually promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and served as Deputy Commandant for the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, in Kansas.
Robert Morris earned the General Douglas McArthur Leadership Award at the Pentagon, the Legion of Merit Award and a Combat Action Badge, among other awards during his time in the Army.
After 30 years of service as a military policeman, Rodney “retired” to become a teacher at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, where he lives now.
Over the past few years, he has been working on his doctoral degree. He returned home to Winter Haven to attend the graduation party at Harborside.
Dr. Morris said he is now writing a detailed personal finance book with his girlfriend, Melissa Kropf, and friend Monica De Agostino.
In addition to thanking his father, Dr. Morris also thanked those in attendance at the party including his mother, Elaine Morris, his mentor, Dr. Ramo Lord, along with Billy Schamberger, Tammy Houmard, Amanda Pina, Ashley Kincaid, Ray Kincaid, Carson Morris, Kimberly Morris, Oren Dowdy, Shannon Smith and Pastor Randy Frazee.
“This capstone is dedicated to my father, who has poured his heart and soul into my growth to make me a better person, officer, professor and doctor,” Dr. Morris said. “I thank him for instilling the no quit attitude in me; for teaching me that I don’t have to take no for an answer; for showing me the way to get an edge; for teaching me it is okay to challenge authority when I know in my heart I am right, as long as I do it respectfully and tactfully; and for challenging me to reach for greater heights, no matter how high on the ladder the challenge seemed.”
Billy Bob Morris owns Billy Bob’s Tree Service in Winter Haven.
Over the years, he has used business profits to purchase multiple used cars for local residents who exhibit a good work ethic but are down on their luck.
Asked who taught those kind of values to who, Billy Bob Morris wasn’t quite sure as to the answer.
“That’s a great question,” he said, laughing. “I think we both taught them to each other.”
