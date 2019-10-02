WINTER HAVEN – The water tower located in downtown Winter Haven is like a blank canvas, with nothing but a plain coat of paint on it.
City staff are considering the possibility of transforming it into a work of art.
Around two years ago, Winter Haven officials entered into a contract agreement with a design firm out of Kentucky to come up with some design options for the structure. Staff wound up selecting a design that would be relatively simple to implement: painting the word “Downtown” three times around the tower, with an arrow pointing down in between each word.
Contracts need to be approved by the Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency board. But, when the board reviewed this design, several board members did not like the design.
Mayor Brad Dantzler, a member of the board, suggested asking local artists to come up with another design.
In February, Winter Haven artist Trent Manning proposed turning the downtown water tower into a giant, red wind-up toy so that Legoland Florida visitors would “wind up downtown” and eat dinner, take a selfie under the tower and give Winter Haven some free marketing on social media platforms.
While many at the CRA meeting in February liked this idea, city staff say it would not be legal to implement this plan without first giving other artists a chance to submit an idea.
On Sept. 30, officials published a call for any American artist to submit a design of their own.
Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 10, or emailed to city staff by Nov. 15, 2019. Only original designs will be considered and the design must be suitable for the community. The selected design will be the property of the City of Winter Haven.
Artists can submit up to three designs. For more information on dimensions of the water tower, or what needs to be included in the submission, contact Eric Labbe at elabbe@mywinterhaven.com.
———
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.