The Winter Haven Police Department successfully conducted an operation last week and the end result was smiles, goodwill and holiday spirit.
More than 25 officers, staff and volunteers descended upon Winter Haven’s Walmart Supercenter to shop for Christmas gifts for 10 families — combining for 30 area youth, total — as part of the department’s Annual Operation Reach Out.
Coordinated by Officer Kris Bhoj, who is the department’s D.A.R.E. officer, the event is in its 22nd year and continues to be something members of the department get pumped up to participate in.
“Every single year it’s not a disappointment,” Bhoj said. “Everybody shows up -- I’m never short of someone wanting to help.”
Through money raised by grants and donations, most notably from Walmart, the officers, staff and volunteers spent a few hours shopping for the families. With the aid of descriptions of the children — such as their age, height and interests — gifts were picked out.
The program has grown over the years, to the point where 30 youth are helped currently. Bhoj said that he gets recommendations from school counselors where he teaches his D.A.R.E. curriculum as to families who may best benefit from the service.
Having been involved now for several years, Bhoj said the impact on the children who receive the gifts is profound and that when he runs into former recipients down the road they are often still appreciative.
“I’ve seen some of the kids after and they always remember it,” Bhoj said.
Most of the gifts were distributed this past Saturday, Dec. 15, as a group of officers delivered some of the gifts at the homes of the families and other families came to the station to pick up their gifts.
For the Winter Haven Police Department, it is just another way with which to cement a deeper connection within the community.
“It definitely does help and the community sees that we’re out there,” Bhoj said. “Just to have the staff of our department want to do it each year — to represent and do the work — that’s what I love about it.
