WINTER HAVEN — The Christmas holiday came and went this week, and what is a joyous day for many was a somber occasion for family and friends of Darnell Powell.
Powell was asleep in bed in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 when someone shot through the window, striking him. Responding Winter Haven Police Officers rendered aide to Powell, 21, upon arrival, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The ongoing investigation into who fired the shots that rang out at 4:26 a.m. that morning in Winter Haven has produced persons of interest, but Winter Haven Chief of Police Charlie Bird said Dec. 20 that he and his detectives need the community to solve this crime.
Standing in front of 12 family members at a press conference, Bird implored anyone with information about the crime — which took place at a home located at 502 Ave. V NE — to come forward. A cash reward for information has been increased to $5,000.
“Our detectives have come to a point in this investigation where we are asking for help from the public to assist us,” Bird said. “We are reaching out to folks who may have seen something or know something — some of whom don’t even realize they have a piece of the puzzle that will help us put this together.”
Led by Powell’s mother, Darnya Barber, and the family’s pastor, Clifton Dollison of First Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven, family members implored the community to help.
“We miss Darnell — we have to go through another holiday without Darnell and into the new year without Darnell,” Barber said.
With supporters donning t-shirts that read “Justice for Darnell,” Barber lovingly recalled her son.
“He sings a lot and he loves to go to church,” Barber said. “He’s an outgoing kid and he’s had typical struggles that all of us have transitioning from a young adult to an adult. He doesn’t have enemies — he’s a well-loved kid.”
A day after the press conference, police and supporters canvassed the neighborhood around where the crime took place to place signs and ask neighbors if they may have any helpful information.
The signs advertise the increased reward and also present a photo of Powell.
“The signs put a face to the victim — because we’re not just talking about a victim,” Bird said. “We’re talking about Darnell Powell.”
As far as what type of information the police are hoping to attain, Bird left that open-ended suggesting that even seemingly unrelated information could contain a small piece of the puzzle.
“We’re looking to jog someone’s memory,” Bird said. “I don’t care how insignificant someone may think [a detail] is … we’re imploring them to pass that on to us.”
Powell’s grandfather, Clyde Edwards, and father, Eric Reed, also spoke, as did Dollison, stating that he knew Powell from his infancy.
“We’re praying the Lord will touch someone’s heart,” Dollison said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Anonymity is guaranteed, and said information could help lead to closure for those impacted by Powell’s death.
“The folks who surround me show just how much Darnell was loved,” Bird said. “I think it is imperative that we, as a community, come together to solve this case so that they can have closure.”
