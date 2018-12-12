In 1936 Winter Haven published a brochure presenting a "summary of Winter Haven's many places of beauty and interest.” A simple black-and-white publication, it features a cover photograph of winter visitors playing shuffleboard.
The content reveals a snapshot of the city at that moment in time.
1936 Population: By the federal census of 1930, Winter Haven had 7,100 inhabitants (Approximately 41,000 now). This had been an increase of 346 percent from the 1,597 reported population in 1920. In 1935, the state census showed 9,106 in the greater Winter Haven area (and approximately the same area covered by the 1930 federal figure).
1936 Highways: The city was connected with the outside world by asphalt highways and, shortly thereafter, State Road No. 2 would be completed through the city, connecting it with State Road 17 (Tampa to Jacksonville).
1936 Schools: Winter Haven had more than 2,000 students in its schools. There were eight school buildings representing an investment of more than $500,000. 65 teachers were employed in manual arts, vocational guidance, music and home economics, in addition to regular courses.
1936 Utilities: Water and electricity were furnished in Winter Haven by the Tampa Electric Company, (a $19 million company at the time). Gas was furnished by Central Florida Gas, organized in 1928.
1936 Transportation: Winter Haven was served by the main line of the Seaboard Air Line Railway and by a branch of the Atlantic Coast Line. The ACL evolved from the original Southern Railway that came through the city in 1884. Seaboard service entered this territory in 1924. The Florida Motor Lines offered a schedule of more than a dozen buses daily.
1936 Citrus Enterprise: Winter Haven was at the center of a district with more than 20,000 acres of citrus trees producing 3.25-to-4.5 million boxes of fruit each season. There were eight citrus packing plants and two large canneries in the city. An additional 14 packinghouses and three additional canneries were in this district.
Cypress Gardens officially opened January 2 1936 boasting a "veritable earthly paradise where every variety of flower and plant peculiar to semi-tropical countries may be found in abundance.”
1936 Financial: Winter Haven had two banks — the Exchange and the American — both with resources of $1.75 million.
1936 City Recreation/Amusements: Golfing on three fine courses, shuffleboard, lawn bowling, tennis, two modern theatres (Ritz and Grand), Tourist Club activities, fishing, boating and swimming.
1936 Athletics: Denison Field, the city's athletic park, then adjoined the high school. It remains today a memorial to the Denison family that donated the property for athletic purposes. A ballpark located on the present day site of the football field featured training by the Philadelphia Nationals, where they had come each year since 1928. This field was known for its 2,200 foot fence, covered with the flame vine blooming during the winter months.
Among the advertisers in the promotional brochure was the Haven Hotel offering winter rates of $2.50 for a single room and $4.00 double. It was touted as "Fire Proof" and "Steam Heated."
This column was based on a 1936 promotional brochure called "Enjoy Your Vacation This Winter In Winter Haven."
The museum of Winter Haven History will reopen following the holidays on January 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to Noon. It is located in the historic Women's Club building at 660 Pope Avenue at Lake Howard Drive, NW. It is free and open to the public. Tours for groups of 4 or more are available by appointment. Contact bobgernert@gmail.com or 863-206-6855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.