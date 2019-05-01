WINTER HAVEN - It’s good to have friends like the Friends of the Winter Haven Library.
The more than 700 members of the organization help ensure that the library has what it needs above and beyond what is provided by the government funding.
Ruth Dunham is one of those friends, an active volunteer for Winter Haven Friends of the Library.
“We provide the frosting on the cupcakes for the library,” Dunham said. “We get the extras that they need after funding from state, county and city.”
In the recent past, Friends of the Library funded the Seed Library, a separate computer area in the Winter Haven Public Library available for visitors to take free classes. It also provides a place for city employees to hold training meetings.
In turn, on Thursday evenings the city provides computer savvy employees to answer any tech questions for Library patrons.
The not-for-profit organization also pays for guest speakers and book reviewers.
A big focal point for the group is children, providing books to Angel Care in low-income areas around the county, and each year Friends of the Library purchases school supplies for Project Love.
Recently, Friends of the Library approved a $65,000 update to the children’s area in the library.
“With the help of a library architect, we are updating the children’s area with new carpet, paint and bookcases,” Dunham said. “It’s probably one of the nicest children’s sections in the state.”
Started in the 1970s, Friends of the Library doesn’t just receive monies from membership dues, either.
This past year, a donor left the group $100,000 in their will, creating enough money to start two endowments as well as to help fund the Seed Library and children’s area update.
Friends of the Library is run entirely by volunteers — about 70 of them — with the exception of a part-time bookkeeper. Much of the volunteers’ time is spent running the group’s Friends of the Library Bookstore, which is located across the hall from the library (next to Richard’s Coffee) and serves as the constant provider of funds for the library through the group.
“Every day I’m working at the bookstore something happens to warm my heart,” Dunham said. “A few days ago, a mother and her 3-year old daughter stopped in. The mother said she had never been to the library, but her daughter had. So, when her mother asked what she’d like to do that day, the little girl said go to the library. They bought several little books for her.”
The bookstore is open every day but Sunday and sells only donated items, including old and interesting books.
The biggest fundraiser for the Friends of the Winter Haven Library is its annual Jingle Bell Classic. The 5K race will be held Dec. 14 this year in the downtown area. Runners can participate with their dogs and often dress alike.
Volunteers are welcomed by the Friends of the Library and membership — only $5 a year — is encouraged.
For more information, visit fol.mywinterhaven.com.
