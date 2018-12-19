WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency voted unanimously to authorize $300K in taxpayer dollars to build a bus stop at the Sweet Center on First Street.
The project is geared toward alleviating traffic.
Southbound traffic on First Street between the Sweet Center and Cypress Gardens Boulevard during rush hour is bumper to bumper. Currently, when the Citrus Connection bus stops at the existing bus stop a half block north of the Sweet Center, it blocks one of the two already crowded lanes.
Complicating matters, the Sweet Center is being expanded and, when construction is complete, Winter Haven Hospital staff expect 14,000 additional patients to use the facility annually. City leaders believe many of those 14,000 people will be riding the bus.
So, to help improve traffic flow, Winter Haven Hospital will be donating a bit of land and building a “bus pull off” and shelter. City CRA funds are being used to reimburse costs to the hospital.
As a refresher, property taxes were raised by a full millage point last year by the city commission. A CRA is an area of the city that leaders want to redevelop. Any property tax increase within a CRA area must be spent within that CRA area. Because of the tax increase, the downtown CRA has $320K in additional funds compared to last year.
The Winter Haven CRA Board voted to spend the bulk of that money on the bus stop. Most of the other $20K was budgeted to paint the water tower near South Central Park.
In addition to building the bus stop and painting a water tower, CRA dollars are also budgeted this year to pay for half of the proposed skate park, paying for a police officer who focuses on the downtown area, façade grants, dealing with vacant lots, encouraging people to purchases houses downtown, improving the amphitheater on Lake Silver and assisting Main Street Winter Haven, among other projects.
The CRA board also voted for a new leader Dec. 10. Commissioner Pete Chichetto was replaced as chair by Mayor Brad Dantzler. Commissioner JP Powell is the new vice chair of the board.
The Florence Villa Advisory Board meets next on Jan. 14. The Downtown CRA Advisory Board meets next Feb. 11. The Winter Haven CRA Board meets next March 11.
