A Winter Haven woman was arrested this weekend after she backed into the a Winter Haven Police car and then fled.
Winter Haven Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Second Street NW just before midnight June 16.
Responding officers observed a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala, from which yelling was heard. Witnesses in the area indicated “That’s them!” while pointing at the car. The officer followed the car, activated his emergency lights and pulled the car over into a parking lot.
As the officer exited his vehicle and started walking toward the Impala, the driver — Dresna Louis, 22 — put the car into reverse and struck the front of the patrol car. The officer was not injured.
Louis then placed the vehicle into drive and took off. The officer called over the radio and immediately got into his vehicle to follow the driver. The vehicle was ultimately stopped at Fourth Street NW and Avenue S NW, where she was removed from the vehicle.
Louis was found to have been driving on a suspended license and wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with a variety of charges stemming from the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.