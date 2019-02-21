WINTER HAVEN – It was less than a month ago, on Jan. 18, when Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez, 39, struck a plea agreement for felony charges originally filed against her in the summer of 2018.
The charges stemmed from reports that Lopez was performing medical procedures without a license at her “Drop It Like It’s Hot” clinic near Legoland. As part of the deal, the Winter Haven woman was sentenced to five years of probation, a relatively lenient sentence credited to her status as a first-time offender.
Less than a month into that probation, on Feb. 14, Lopez was again arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies for charges that could best be described as remarkably similar — law enforcement officials gathered sufficient evidence to arrest her on charges of selling and dispersing drugs without a prescription; dispersing drug prescriptions without a license and the unlicensed practice of a health care profession.
The arrest affidavit includes additional charges filed against Lopez for tampering with physical evidence and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, charges allegedly stemming from the efforts of her, her fiance and her cousin to remove incriminating evidence from the gym.
Investigators had received a tip that Lopez was again practicing medicine without a license — in this instance, she was offering weight-loss services that required a variety of injections and prescription drugs. Investigators than had an undercover officer schedule a consultation, and during two separate visits Lopez offered HCG shots, B-Complex shots, “Lipo” shots as well as weight-loss supplies including a Bariatric Advantage high-protein meal replacement powder, five sealed plastic baggies of syringes and a vial of HCG.
The arrest last week was the latest chapter in what appears to be a series of destructive choices.
Before founding her Drop It Like It's Hot clinic, Lopez’s only known medical experience was working as a pharmacy tech until 2014 and as a secretary at Heart of Florida Hospital. In the summer of 2018, Lopez was caught doing procedures including laser hair removal, various weight-loss injections and something called a “Vampire Lift” — drawing blood from an arm and injecting it in the face to remove wrinkles. Reportedly, Lopez also used something called a “cavitation” machine that removed fat from customers.
In October 2018, Winter Haven Police arrested Lopez for domestic violence for allegedly throwing a box at her husband of 13 years. He filed for divorce a month later.
With Lopez still facing the criminal charges from 2018, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference Feb. 15 that her new boyfriend, Forgue General Contracting owner Edward Forgue, helped her start a new n Auburndale on U.S. 92, near Recker Highway.
Lopez’s plea agreement from January included a clause saying she could not work as a nurse or be in possession of needles used for medical injections.
Unlike the circumstances leading to her first arrest, Lopez — who is very active on her various social media accounts — appears to have not posted pictures of her doing medical work on the internet, even as she resumed the illegal practice without a license. But Judd suggested that may have been all she learned, because multiple sources starting giving investigators tips that Lopez was back to allegedly injecting drugs into customers.
Judd offered some free weight-loss advice during the press conference, saying if people want to lose weight, just don't eat as much. He also suggested that Lopez, whose probation for her prior charges was offered as a chance to reform her actions, would likely not be afforded the same leniency on this occasion.
“Well, we are going to drop her like she's hot in the county jail — and then when she is steamed up in the county jail, we're going to drop her like she's hotter in the state prison,” Judd said. “Because she just doesn’t get it.”
