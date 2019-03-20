POLK COUNTY – Nucor Steel Florida has arrived in Polk County and on March 26 it will hold a town hall and career fair.
The 400-acre site where Nucor’s new rebar micro mill will soon be constructed is located just south of Frostproof, but its first event will take place at the Quality Inn & Suites in Winter Haven, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. March 26.
The facility is expected to employ around 250 area residents with an average salary of $66,000 per year. And, as Nucor Controller Corey Allain tells it, it is a good time to be on-board with the corporation.
“In 2018, we set records for revenue, earnings and the amount of steel we shipped,” Allain said. “In 2019, we will be bringing six projects online representing $1.2 billion in capital investments, creating 800 new full-time direct jobs and over 4,000 indirect jobs.”
Nucor is North America’s largest recycler. Allain said Nucor employees recycled 22.3 million tons of scrap in 25 steel mills nationwide last year.
In March of 2018, the Polk County Commission approved $2.25 million in annual tax incentives over the next 10 years to lure the corporation to set up shop in Polk County. Days later, Nucor administrators announced they would be setting up a $240 million rebar micro mill on U.S. 27, in between Frostproof and Avon Park in Highlands County.
Construction of the micro steel mill should be complete by June 2020, according to Nucor Human Resources Representative Rebecca Benton.
Allain said accepted job applicants will go through a five-week training course at Polk State College and then receive additional job training at steel mills outside of Florida until construction is complete. Allain also said administrative, entry level production and maintenance staff are currently being recruited. No prior industrial work is required.
“Demand for rebar is strong in Florida, and right now quite a bit of rebar is shipped from out of state to meet this demand,” Allain said. “At the same time, there is an abundant supply of scrap metal in Florida, which is the main raw material we use to make steel.”
In November of 2018, Nucor Florida Vice President and General Manager Drew Wilcox said much of the steel from around the state will arrive in Polk County through the CSX Intermodal Terminal on State Road 60 — an example of how the project may have a ripple effect.
In addition to strong starting salaries, accepted applicants would also qualify for an annual Christmas profit-sharing bonus. Nucor employees also qualify for college scholarships of up to $3,500 for four years. Spouses of employees qualify for $1,750 per year in tuition assistance.
Allain said building permits are on track and that construction of Nucor Steel Florida should begin in April.
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the United States and Canada.
Additional career fairs will be held in Frostproof April 9 at the Ramon Theater, Wauchula April 23 at the Hardee Civic Center, Lakeland May 7 at Polk State College and Bartow May 21 at the Polk State College Advanced Technology Center.
Times for all of the career fairs are between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. More information, as well as an online application, is available at www.nucor.com/careers.
