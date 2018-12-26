WINTER HAVEN – On Dec. 10, members of the Woman’s Club of Winter Haven were honored with a proclamation celebrating 105 years of service to the community by the Winter Haven City Commission. A week later, the ladies celebrated 10 years of creating a “sock tree” to benefit school-aged young ladies who attend Girls Inc.
“It’s an honor to represent the members who continue to do everything that (Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler) said,” Woman’s Club of Winter Haven President Jane McGinnis said. “We promote the finest of the finest, youth education, goodwill and better life situations. It’s our honor to be a stimulus among young people and to have the affection of one another because that is what it is all about.”
On Monday, Dec. 17, a handful of the members of the club took part in creating their 10th Annual Christmas Sock Tree.
Beginning in 2008, the late Phyllis Gilbert started the tradition of decorating a Christmas tree at Girls Inc. with colorful socks that the girls could pick off the tree before leaving for Christmas break. Gilbert bequeathed her idea to Claire Apfelbaum, and for the past few years Jane McGinnis has led the project.
More than 300 socks were put on the tree, one for each of the 80 to 90 girls who attend daily and around two more that the girls can gift others for Christmas. Each year the girls get creative in terms of getting to pick first, Executive Director Peggy Threlkel joked.
Threlkel is seeking nominations for the 28th Annual She Knows Where She is Going award in May. She is asking members of the public to email her nominations to peggy@girlsincwinterhaven.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.