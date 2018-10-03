Yeah, that's chalk

BARTOW – For a few weeks after Sunday you may want to watch where you're walking in Fort Blount Park. That's chalk art.
From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday is the debut of the Bartow Chalk Walk. Sponsored by Frost Van de Boom law firm, it is taking place in downtown Fort Blount Park in Bartow as 20 acclaimed artists are coming to town to do their thing on Friday and finishing it up on Saturday. At the end of the two-day festival, the Frost law firm will present the Favorite Sponsor Award. There will also be a People's Choice Award.
Among those coming is Abraham Burciaga from Torreo, Mexico. He has appeared in art festivals worldwide, this part engineer and part street painter said he wants to impact emotions with his work.
Other artists are coming from around Florida and from Virginia and Georgia.
Swan Brewing at the event will be creating beers in the Beer Garden. There will also be food trucks and entertainment all weekend along with other artisans, makers and home-grown enthusiasts will be on hand, Main Street Bartow, the organizer of the event, reported.
Artists will begin painting on Friday morning and completing it by early afternoon on Sunday.
“If you come on Saturday you will want to make sure you come back on Sunday to see the final art pieces that have taken just two days to complete,” said Trish Pfeiffer, a city commissioner working with Main Street Bartow, and helped organize the event.
For information or for Makers, Artisans, and Home-Grown applications, contact event coordinator, Pfeiffer at 863-640-1024 or email lillycat36@aol.com.
Patel, Greene & Associates, PLLC helped to set the stage for this exciting new event.
