LAKE WALES – Lake Wales Charter schools don't even exist on at least one important website which is an economic development problem, a former president of the Chamber of Commerce contends.
Brian Marbutt, a Vice President of Commercial Lending for Citizen's Bank and Trust and still a Lake Wales chamber director, says that when potential home buyers search the database at Zillow.com, information about the local charter schools is missing.
“The school system in our city is a powerful tool for economic development. But if you look up on Zillow in Lake Wales, you won't find that Lake Wales has a high school in the city. All you'll see is Spook Hill as the elementary school and Mclaughlin Middle as the middle school and Bartow or Frostproof as the high school,” Marbutt noted. “People do a lot of online research. If they see our middle school with an F, F, and D over the past three years, we're probably not even going to get an opportunity to talk to those people, Even though charter schools are public schools, they're not showing up as public schools.”
City commissioners were expected to consider a resolution at their meeting of Oct. 2 that would support a plan presented over the summer by the charter system for its Bok North Academy to take over operation of McLaughlin Middle school for the 2019-20 year. McLaughlin, part of the Polk County district, has had a failing state grade each of the last three years, and the Polk County School Board is required to approve a plan for the school should it not receive a passing grade for the current school year. That plan is expected to be adopted by the county sometime this fall.
The Lake Wales chamber board has already passed a resolution supporting the merger of the two schools.
City Commissioner Robin Gibson, who said he will recuse himself from a vote on a resolution that was on the group's Oct. 2 agenda, agrees that there is a big economic development impact if the merger is completed.
That's because, in large part, the charter system's proposal includes the promise that every middle school student within the current district boundaries would be admitted to either Bok South, which has been an A school in all eight years of its existence, or at newly created Bok North which opened this fall with 200 sixth graders.
“What we have is a magnet for young families who care about education, care about their kids, which is exactly the kind of market we would like to attract,” Gibson added. “It's very unique that that's what is at stake for the city. What's important to us in this setting is the tax base, and the quality of life and the attraction that a strong school system has for young families, provided they live here to take advantage of it.”
Gibson was one of the key community members well more than a decade ago that helped form the charter system, and remains as its general counsel today.
