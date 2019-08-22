- Beatlemania, the moon landing, rock ‘n roll and peace and love. The ‘60s were a time that defined a generation and the world. Relive the ‘60s or enjoy it for the first time as The Peace and Love Tour takes you back to the golden age of music, live in concert! Do not miss this night of memories, tie dye and rock ‘n roll!
- On Friday, Sept. 20, the Peace & Love Tour is coming to the Genesis Center.
- Paisley Craze, a ‘60s psychedelic band that has mastered the artists of the ‘60s will headline the show, playing all your favorites from the 60s and the Woodstock festival. They will be accompanied by Harry Havery, the front man of Sebring’s California Toe Jam, and Robert Garcia, a successful solo artist. Together, they have a collective 175-plus years of musical craftsmanship and talent that is sure to make you get right out of your seat, each with successful musical careers that have received standing ovations throughout the tour.
- The show will feature high points of Woodstock and the music that shaped a generation from all your favorite artists. Relive Jefferson Airplane and “Somebody to Love”, jam out to Sly & The Family Stone with “Dance to the Music”, hear the chilling vocals of Joan Baez in “We Shall Overcome”, grab your lighters (or phones) and sway to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young in “Love the One You’re With”, and break out your air guitars for a Jimi Hendrix Medley that will blow you back to 1969.
- This two-hour show will also feature music from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, The Who, The Band, Richie Havens, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Mountain, Country Joe and The Grateful Dead. Make sure to come early to read up on the history of 1969 and Woodstock, take photos in your best 60s garb, and hear live music in the lobby before the show. Come for the free beads, and stay for the world-class music!
- “We’re working overtime to evoke the vibe of each performer or band,” said bassist and band leader Marty Bednar. “We’re nitpicking so much on (playing) exact copies of the songs to ensure we transport listeners to the feeling and energy of the ‘60s.”
- The members of Peace & Love Tour won’t be holding anything back when it comes to providing the audience with an authentic recreation of Woodstock. Video will be crucial, invoking imagery of the 60s and artists of the time. Costuming and outfits will take you back to the ‘60s with flowing dresses, bell-bottom jeans, and shoeless performers adorning the stage. Sound effects and sound bites, stage props, lighting and special effects will all be part of the show to recreate this moment in time.
- Donna Lamoureaux fronts the band, performing lead vocals and flute. With an extraordinary vocal range, power and clarity, you will immediately return to Joan Baez or Janis Joplin concert.
- Dave Mankes plays keyboard, guitar and vocals, bringing his own unique energy to the stage.
- All the way from Sheffield, England is the Kenny Crawley, the band’s drummer. Crawley is truly a world-class talent, and was signed by Virgin Records in the 1980s. Crawley has done session work and performed with Bo Diddley; Santana vocalist Alex Ligerwood; and Brian Johnson of AC/DC. He toured with Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers in the early 2000s.
- Bob Deilman takes lead guitar and vocals, and has been a professional guitarist for nearly 50 years. With a fiery approach to playing, he has played concerts across the country and around the globe.
- Robert Garcia and Harry Havery, both successful artists in their own right, will be joining the band to ensure you hear music from when you step in the doors to showtime. Hear live music in the lobby prior to show and from on-stage before showtime.
- This tour has already traveled to over 15 different cities across the U.S., and has people hungry for more. Many attendees come “dressed for Woodstock” flaunting their favorite tie-dye or vintage clothing from the late ‘60s.
- The Peace & Love Tour is performing Sept.r 20th at the Genesis Center. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours before the concert starts and patrons are encouraged to come early to attend pre-show festivities including photo booth, merchandise, history of the Woodstock era and much more.
- Tickets run from $20 to $39.
- Order tickets online at peaceandlovetour.com or by phone at 863-494-9362. The box office is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Genesis Center is located at 218 E Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
- Marty Bednar, leader, on the tour: “We love the tour because it’s great fun playing music with your best friends and making people happy night after night! It’s that simple! We sincerely do our best to bring the best music we can from our souls every night. We try to bring it every night. When people are so appreciative of the style we play, we feel it would be an insult not to give them the best we can with every note. We love our work! We love the music! We love the folks who come to our shows! It’s the best job in the world!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.