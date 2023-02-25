Have you ever admired intricately designed silks and wondered how they were created? You can learn how and make your own at an interactive studio in Venice.
Aqua Silks Studio focuses on marbling, and art form derived from the Turkish “ebru,” which allows the artist to paint on water by dripping pigment onto the surface and using tools to create unique designs and patterns.
“Marbling art is very much in the moment,” said studio owner Susan MacDougall. “While you do have control of the drops of pigment and the tools that you use, you’re also yielding to the water and what’s happening in the moment.”
MacDougall has worked with marbling art for years, having sought mentors across the country to teach her. After honing her craft, she opened her studio and started creating small and big silk pieces. Over time, she began transferring the pigment to new canvases.
Soon, she began teaching others the craft in small, two-hour sessions.
“I want to keep it where I can give personalized attention to everyone who comes in,” MacDougall said.
For regular sessions, customers can transfer their art onto: a six-foot long silk, silk squares, placemats, decor pillowcases, and aprons. With the silk pieces, they can make items such as wall hangings or table toppers. They also can be worn as scarves.
MacDougall also offers seasonal workshops that focus on different items, including summer sun hats and Christmas ornaments.
In March, there will be a workshop for dog collars and matching dog scarves. Workshops have specific days and times, and can also vary in price.
MacDougall also offers private parties for up to 10 people. People can bring food and drinks to place in a small bar area.The group is then split up due to the limited number of water trays, allowing some people to paint while others wait their turn and relax.
MacDougall wants people to have fun Even the colors from her paint color wall have fun names, including Frisky Dolphin and Smeared Lipstick.
“I want to let people relax and really enjoy themselves,” MacDougall said. “I want people to bring their inner five-year-old out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.